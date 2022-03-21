Global Insulated Box Liner Market Is Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2031

Insulated box liners are packaging solutions that provide thermally insulated space where heat transfer can be halted. Insulated box liners with aluminum and bubble wrap are dominant box liners in the market compared to older ways of EPS coolers made from polystyrene. Aluminum-insulated box liners provides cheaper and more secure packaging solutions than EPS coolers. Similarly, they reduce or eliminate waste compared to EPS coolers.

Insulated box liners provide insulation with aluminum and bubble wrap protects the product from physical damage. Sustainability is a dominant factor for the growth of the insulated box liners market. Insulated box liners have an outer covering made from kraft paper and paper fibers. Temperpack Co. launched a newly insulated box liner packaging solution called ClimaCell. It is made from corrugated material that can be recycled 93% and reused seven times. This suggests that the insulated box liners market is dominantly influenced by sustainability.

Key Segments
Insulated box liners can be segmented by end user, inner material, size and recyclability. End user can be segmented by consumer and business. Inner material can be further segmented into plastic, aluminum and others.

Insulated box liners can be segmented by size into standard sizes and custom sizes. Recyclability can be segmented into recyclable and not recyclable

The Insulated Box Liner Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain
The Insulated Box Liner Market Regional Analysis Includes:

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Russia, Rest of Europe)
  • East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)
  • South Asia & Oceania (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of South Asia & Oceania)
  • Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The insulated box liner report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The insulated box liner report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The insulated box liner report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Key Manufacturers
Global insulated box liner market is a fragmented market. Key players are Sealed Air Corporation, Insulated Product Corporation (IPC), PAC Worldwide Corporation (PAC), ULINE Inc., Thermal Shipping Solutions, Nortech Labs Inc., Great Pacific Packaging Inc., Coldkeepers LLC., Polar Tech Industries, Inc., Landy (Guangzhou) Plastic Products Co. Ltd., Thermal Shield Ltd. and Reflectix Inc.The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of insulated box liner market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The insulated box liner market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, inner material, size, recyclability and industry.

Regional AnalysisGlobal insulated box liner market is consolidated in North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia and Oceania. Key market players have a strong foothold in these regions. This suggests it’s harder for new entrants to compete in the insulated box liner market in these regions unless, new type of products are introduced.

In South Asia, the insulated box liner market is still fragmented. Frozen food market in India is expected to grow rapidly due to increased spend ability by middle-class consumers. This might have a positive influence on the growth of the insulated box liner market.

In 2019, FreshToHome, Indian meat, and seafood e-commerce startup managed to acquire $ 11 Mn. Capital from CE-Ventures. This will increase the demand for insulated box liners in the region.

