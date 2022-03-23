The Conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues, The Mustard Seed Mission works with Medair to provide permanent assistance

New Taipei City, Taiwan, 2022-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Since the conflict between Ukraine and Russia began on February 24, there have been heavy casualties across Ukraine. As of March 16, more than 3.06 million Ukrainians, including 1.4 million children, have been forced to leave their homes and flee to neighboring countries. The Mustard Seed Mission (MSM), in conjunction with the European humanitarian organization Medair, has launched a humanitarian rescue operation for the Ukrainian people in Poland last week. It has successively established 8 transit centers and 12 aid warehouses, and plans to recruit 100 to 200 volunteers to establish a service base in Poland. It is estimated to help more than 150,000 people, including 100,000 in Poland and about 58,000 refugees and homeless people in Ukraine.

In the past 20 days, 70,000 children have become refugees every day, with a total of about 1.5 million children. On average, 55 children become refugees per minute. When the war broke out, MSM urgently carried out humanitarian aid work through Medair. In addition to providing medical care, water, sanitation and relief supplies in Przemyśl on the Polish-Ukrainian border, the rescue team is also providing long-term shelter and psychological support for Ukrainian refugees and homeless people after war trauma. The basic needs are 2 million US dollars, medical and psychological support 770,000 US dollars, and plans to establish refugee/homeless centers in and outside Ukraine, as well as support refugee host families in Poland and Ukraine.

The plan is to prioritize support for eight transit centers in the region. The following are the main tasks expected to be performed in the next few months:

1. Provide refugee blankets, hygiene kits, and emergency shelter.

2. Assist in arranging host families.

3. Primary physical examinations, psychological support at the border.

4. Assist local clinics with medical supplies and equipment.

