CD BioSciences Launches Metabolic Signaling Pathways for Research Use

Metabolism describes the life-sustaining chemical reactions in an organism. It can be divided into two categories: catabolism, the breakdown of molecules, and anabolism, the synthesis of molecules. Metabolism is closely related to the availability of nutrients such as proteins, lipids and carbohydrates. The purpose of metabolism is to convert nutrients into energy and building blocks, and to eliminate nitrogenous wastes. Metabolic processes are tightly controlled by cellular signaling pathways to maintain the metabolic homeostasis of the system. Changes in metabolic patterns are one of the hallmarks of cancer.

A metabolic pathway is a series of metabolic chemical reactions catalyzed by a series of enzymes. However, metabolic signaling pathways refer to cellular signaling that respond to metabolic states and regulate cellular events to maintain cellular and organismal homeostasis. Dysregulation of these pathways is associated with obesity, type 2 diabetes, and metabolic diseases such as cancer and aging.

Dysregulation of these pathways is associated with obesity, type 2 diabetes, and metabolic diseases such as cancer and aging. Metabolic signaling pathways available for scientific applications include insulin signaling pathways, mTOR pathways, and AMPK pathways.

Specifically, the insulin signaling pathway is a signal transduction that regulates glucose homeostasis by controlling glucose and lipid metabolism. When pancreatic beta cells release insulin in response to elevated nutrient levels, it binds to insulin receptors, activating signal transduction and leading to cellular processes that promote glucose, fatty acid, and amino acid uptake.

In terms of 5′ AMP-activated protein kinase, or AMPK, it plays a central role in cellular energy homeostasis. It is activated when cellular energy levels are low to facilitate the absorption and oxidation of glucose and fatty acids. AMPK regulates cellular events, including cell growth, metabolic reprogramming, and autophagy. AMPK has emerged as a potential therapeutic target for metabolic diseases such as type 2 diabetes and cancer. The first-line drug for type 2 diabetes, metformin, is a potent activator of AMPK and also shows great potential for cancer therapy.

