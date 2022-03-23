CD BioSciences Introduces Genetic Polymorphism Services for GPCRs Study

New York, USA, 2022-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — CD BioSciences, a leading customer-focused biotechnology company based in New York, recently introduces a series of Genetic Polymorphism services for the study of GPCR polymorphisms to support customers focused on basic research and drug development process.

Genetic polymorphism refers to the presence of multiple alleles at a single genetic locus in a population, with the least common allele having a frequency of about 1% or more. It is a difference in DNA sequence between individuals, groups or groups and can occur in any region of the genome. Genetic polymorphisms have been shown to be associated with various diseases.

G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) are the most diverse group of membrane receptors in eukaryotes and play important roles in signal recognition and transduction. They are involved in the regulation of various physiological processes. Genetic polymorphisms of GPCRs have been shown to cause various diseases. The study of GPCR polymorphisms will have a major impact on medicine and pharmacology.

Offering integrated professional services and customized solutions to accelerate cutting-edge GPCR research and drug development projects, CD BioSciences now offers a series of genetic polymorphism services for GPCRs studies, such as Restriction Fragment Length Polymorphism, which is a molecular technique used to detect variations in homologous DNA sequences recognized by restriction enzymes. It is an important tool for genome mapping and genetic disease research. Service such as Amplication Fragment Length Polymorphism is also available. It is a PCR-based technique used to detect DNA polymorphisms when genomic information is unknown. It can be used to detect various polymorphisms in different genomic regions simultaneously.

More services are ready for customers. For example, Dynamic Allele-Specific Hybridization service is capable to measure the quantifiable change in melting temperature (Tm) caused by the instability of mismatched base pairs. It can be used to measure all types of mutations. Molecular beacons are specially designed single-stranded oligonucleotide hybridization probes. They can be used to detect SNPs, and their unique design allows SNPs to be identified at a given location. And the Denaturing Gradient Gel Electrophoresis can be used as an alternative of RFLP to identify DNA polymorphism. It allows the detection of changes as small as a single base-pair difference between two DNA fragments.

CD BioSciences provides comprehensive and professional gene-based solutions for GPCR research and drug development. It offers customized services based on a complete set of gene-based assays. CD BioSciences provides customized GPCR mutagenesis services in a fast and cost-saving way. If you are interested in its services or have any specific needs, please visit its site at https://www.progpcr.com.

About CD BioSciences

CD BioSciences is a leading customer-focused biotechnology company founded in New York. With unparalleled expertise in manufacturing, CD BioSciences focuses on biological and chemical products, and strives for solutions that can improve research outcomes and dramatically increase the speed of success. CD BioSciences is committed to providing universities, research institutions, biotechnology companies and pharmaceutical companies with a wide range of high quality and reliable products and comprehensive service packages of GPCRs to enable advancement of basic science and drug development.