Better Communication Equals Better Retention in The Workplace, Free Webinar April 6, 1 pm

Middleboro, MA, 2022-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — What do employees value most? Top salary, generous benefits, flexibility schedules, career advancement?

All of these things are critical, but the most important is “communication”! Does my voice get heard? Am I encouraged to contribute? Do my suggestions matter? Am I kept in the loop, and do I remain part of the conversation?

Communication skills can be taught, learned, and celebrated. Human Resources and C-level executives are encouraged to attend the free Zoom-based webinar entitled “Hear me, see me and retain me” set for April 6, 1 – 1:30 p.m.

Janet Parnes, trained at the prestigious Protocol School of Washington, is a social conversation and etiquette consultant. She is a nationally sought after keynote speaker and will offer insights and actionable tips. Parnes spent more than 20 years in sales and marketing. She has worked with companies that include chip manufacturer Analog Devices and Panasonic. She has appeared in media outlets that include NBC, NPR, and the Boston Globe.

Moderator of the presentation is Dave Sawyer, Founder and CEO of Safer Places, a full service screening, testing, and consulting organization whose mission is to provide companies with the specific tests that best fit their needs for background screening, drug testing, and security consulting.

Parnes will share practical techniques that make you and others feel valued, understood, & heard.

Topics will include:

– Strategy that makes conversation more direct, strategic and comfortable

– Words that create an instant connection

– Tips for relationship building – bridging the distance

– Broaching difficult subjects

– Words and phrases that encourage participation

– How to build cooperative, supportive teams

– Body language that makes others feel valued and heard

The webinar is part of an on-going series entitled SafeUpdates that consist of monthly Zoom-based podcasts led by Safer Places, Inc. Client education is an important part of the service provided at Safer Places, Inc. The firm focuses on helping clients navigate the myriad of different types of background screening and drug testing options available so executives can focus on the core tasks of running their business.

To participate in the webinar, RSVP at https://saferplacesinc.com/podcast