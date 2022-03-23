Jungle Safari in Jim Corbett Park

Lucknow, India, 2022-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Jungle safari in India price

Experience a lifelong experience with jungle safari packages in Jim Corbett, a witness to the beauty of nature on your next vacation. Jim Corbett is the oldest national park in India, which attracts crowds of tourists to witness the luxury of living in the bosom of nature.

Jim Corbett is located in Uttarakhand and is known for being home to the majestic Royal Bengal Tigers and exhibiting a wide variety of plants and animals. If you want to experience the beauty of the desert and nature, Jim Corbett Safari is a great way to explore another adventure on your list on vacation.

Jim Corbett is located in five different zones – Dhikala, Bijrani, Jhirna, Dhela and Durgadevi, where tourists can enjoy safaris. Three types of safari offered here are Jeep Safari, Canter Safari and Elephant Safari; each have beautiful views of nature.

The cost of witnesses such natural destinations are offered in a very budgetary price. The best time of the year differs for Safari zones. While Jhirna and Sonanadi zone deserves a year, Dhikala, Bijran, Bijgar, Bijgar and Devga Devi Zone is the best in October for the best experience.

Corbett is a heaven for wildlife lovers and hosts a wide variety of species, including more than 600 species of birds, 500 species of exotic plants, as well as various species of wildlife such as elephants, leopards and so on.

The jeep safari can be booked online and tourists can choose two slots for the day of the safari in the park. The excitement of a jeep safari will speed up your racing pulse as you travel in an open jeep through the park to see the majestic tigers freely in their natural habitat. Even for photography enthusiasts, the jeep safari is a dream come true for Jim Corbett, because here you will get the most beautiful photos of wildlife.

If you love escape, Corbett has exciting canter safari and jeep safari to take you through the wilderness to encounter eye to eye experiences with wild creatures. Corbett is mostly investigated to locate the tigers. One can appreciate jungle safari more than some other activity in Corbett.

If outdoor activities are something you hold onto interest in, Jim Corbett would make an extraordinary vacay spot. It offers an assortment of activities for one to appreciate so Jim Corbett is the best thing that can happen to you in winter.

Winter in Corbett

Winter is the second most loved season for booking wildlife tour packages in Jim Corbett as it might be vital for the travelers for covering Corbett National Park in a superior manner. When you will be here you feel the natural life at its ideal and watching the wild animals intently would make your dream come true. The plant life looks totally delightful and makes excellent scenery for the shoot.

Safari Zones in Jim Corbett

Dhikala zone is the most reserved zone from vacationers as they love the quietness of the spot. You can stretch your boundary of wilderness here. Your desire will fulfill here for watching tigers in a hurry.

Bijrani zone is the most reserved zone from sightseers as they love the serenity of the spot and jungle safari here is generally going full speed ahead. You can stretch your boundary of wild here.

Your desire will fulfill here for watching tigers on the go. Tiger locating apparently is extremely high in this top notch zone. This zone is fundamentally at the focal point of the forest and 1 km away from Ramangar city.

Jhirna, Dhela and Durgadevi zones are also in spotlight with regards to spotting wild animals and are rich in peaceful environment. They are something like premium safari zones as they have a lot more things to investigate.

All safari zones have their own characteristic and coming to here will be an enchanting encounter for every one of the tourists. These zones offer deer, chital, nilgai and elephant and a lot of water torrents in this zone to console the natural life of this zone and adding up to the extraordinary atmosphere of the zone.

You don’t have to put more emphasis on which zone would be best for you. If you are a genuine explorer you will find the appeal even in odd destinations of the Corbett National Park. In Corbett the stays are also incredible and you will cherish the draw assortment of property here.