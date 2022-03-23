Celebrating its 25th Anniversary brings a Change of Name for eCom

DUNFERMLINE, SCOTLAND, UK, 2022-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — In a move timed to coincide with its 25th anniversary year, the digital learning and assessment specialist, eCom Scotland is changing its name and refreshing its website to reflect its growing reach, in terms of both products and clients.

The new trading name for the company is eCom Learning Solutions. This entity will encompass the company’s current brand names of eCom Scotland and eCom USA – both of which will continue to operate.

Wendy Edie, eCom’s Managing Director, explained, “Over the last year or so, the projects we’ve undertaken and the clients with which we’ve been working have turned us into a truly global company. The name change reflects our growing international status and is line with what our new global clients expect from a credible supplier.

“Already, nearly 53% of eCom’s annual revenue is generated outside the UK, with a further eight per cent coming from sales to organisations in England,” revealed Wendy. “We have clients from the USA and Canada to the Middle East and the Indian sub-continent – and we’re further developing our international operations, opening-up markets in southern Africa among other places.

“For the sake of business continuity, however, we’ll still trade with our clients as, respectively, eCom Scotland or eCom USA, depending on where they’re based.”

Linda Steedman, eCom’s founder and, currently, its CEO, commented, “Reaching our 25th anniversary is testimony to the consistently high quality of our products, services and customer care over more than half a working lifetime – demonstrating our skills and competence over that time.

“Moreover, over those 25 years, our clients have come to see us as trusted partners because we listen to them. We take the time and trouble to understand their needs and the pressures under which they operate – and consistently provide appropriate solutions.

“In turn, that’s helped eCom to remain relevant to our market. Our accessible, relevant products and services are proving increasingly popular with our growing client base – and that’s seen eCom grow to its current size, with a geographically dispersed workforce and a multi-million-pound annual turnover.

“Unlike many of its competitors on the world stage, eCom is a company that is both wholly female-owned and run as well as being, demonstrably, an equal opportunities employer, fully embracing diversity in the workplace among its workforce.”

Despite the economic challenges posed in 2020 and 2021 by the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit, eCom has found its customers growing and turnover rising. In turn, that’s meant that, during 2021, the company increased its headcount by over 10%.

For more details about the new eCom website, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iC-RvsxvvuU

About eCom

eCom (https://www.ecomlearningsolutions.com/) creates innovative learning solutions – aimed at increasing learning engagement and driving productivity – to help organisations achieve their goals. With offices in Dunfermline, Scotland, and Athens, Georgia, in the USA, but with customers from around the world, eCom focuses on the delivery, tracking and reporting of workforce learning and development through innovative technologies. Its products and services address a range of workforce management, development and training challenges, including eLearning, online assessment, blended learning, competency management and accreditation.