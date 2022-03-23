Miller Screening, Jay & Silent Bob, Marsters Concert Top Special Events at FAN EXPO Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, USA, 2022-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — As much as FAN EXPO Philadelphia keeps attendees busy all day with a lineup of celebrities, superstar creators, industry-leading panel programming, live entertainment and non-stop fun, for many fans that just isn’t enough. FAN EXPO Philadelphia’s slate of special events gives them even more, highlighted by the Clerks duo of Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes in “Jay and Silent Bob in Philadelphia,” a movie screening and Q&A session with filmmaker Silenn Thomas and documentary subject Frank Miller and an acoustic concert featuring “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star James Marsters headlining the offerings, April 8-10 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City Philadelphia

FAN EXPO Philadelphia Special Events are fun-filled events that require something a little extra such as registration, or special tickets, in order to attend. Some events are during the convention and others are outside of show hours. Visit https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpophiladelphia/special-events for full details and to sign up.

The special events schedule includes:

• Friday, April 8, 7 p.m, Venom After Dark: Join the Venom team: superstar writer Donny Cates, superstar artist Ryan Stegman, and writer Frank Tieri for an exclusive experience that includes a Q&A, signings, best selfie ever, variant exclusive comics and more.

• Friday, April 8, 8 p.m., James Marsters: On Stage & Unplugged: He has sold out gigs from L.A. to London (to Sunnydale), and now he’s heading to FAN EXPO Philadelphia. Catch Marsters as he hits the stage to perform an hour long set of original acoustic music. General admission and VIP tickets are available.

• Saturday, April 9, 2 p.m., Marc Silvestri and Greg Capullo: Industry Icons: Two industry titans gather for one special event as Silvestri (Image Comics founder) and Capullo (“Batman,” “We Have Demons”) team for this unique experience.

• Saturday, April 9, 5:30 p.m., Frank Miller American Genius documentary exclusive screening: Thomas and the legendary comic creator Miller team for an exclusive screening of the documentary film. The exclusive Backstage Pass includes a special meet and greet experience and much more! General Admission tickets are also available.

• Saturday, April 9, 7:30 p.m., Jay and Silent Bob in Philadelphia: Join Smith (Silent Bob) and Mewes (Jay) as they sign autographs, take pictures (as themselves and in character), answer fan questions, and maybe make a quick stop at Quick Stop.

• Sunday, April 10, noon, Wolverine: Lives and Deaths: A quartet of fan favorite “Wolverine” creators are gathering for this special experience: the “Death of Wolverine” dream team writer Charles Soule and artist Steve McNiven, plus the title’s current writer Benjamin Percy and artist Frank Cho.

• Saturday, April 9, noon, We Live Tour: Coming direct from Spain, Roy and Inaki Miranda are setting the comics world on fire with their series We Live from Aftershock Comics. The brothers have cooked up a special experience for their fans.

The FAN EXPO Philadelphia celebrity roster includes William Shatner (“Star Trek,” “Boston Legal”); David Tennant of “Doctor Who”; a cast reunion of the Clerks franchise, including writer/director Smith, Mewes, Brian O’Halloran, Trevor Fehrman and Jeff Anderson; Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy, Suicide Squad), Ming-Na Wen (“The Mandalorian”), Carl Weathers (Rocky, “The Mandalorian”), Marsters (“Smallville”); the “Sons of Anarchy” trio of Theo Rossi, Ryan Hurst and Ron Perlman; “Star Trek” franchise standouts Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, John de Lancie and Gates McFadden; “Wynonna Earp” stars Melanie Scrofano and Tim Rozon, along with a world-class lineup of voice actors, comics creators, industry leaders, cosplayers and more.

The full list of celebrities and creators is available and updated at http://www.fanexpophiladelphia.com.

FAN EXPO Philadelphia, which was produced as Wizard World Philadelphia from 2001-2019, brings its unique brand of excitement to an event that will feature top celebrities, hundreds of exhibitors, creators and cosplayers as well as compelling programming, meet and greets, special events, kids zones and more. FAN EXPO Philadelphia will feature everything fans have loved about Wizard World Philadelphia with even more all weekend. Executed with the highest level of health and safety measures in place, the show will welcome fans to reunite for a weekend of non-stop programming and special guests.

FAN EXPO Philadelphia will follow official government and local authority guidance as well as any venue or location-specific regulations. For more information on the health and safety measures in place, please visit fanexpophiladelphia.com.

