Organisations must utilise workforce planning to respond to an evolving VUCA world

CANBERRA, Australia, 2022-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Organisations today, both large and small, are constantly changing and responding to external factors from our evolving volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous (or VUCA) world. All organisations will be affected by disruptive change and the potential/resulting impacts on their workforce are immense. In response, the Panorama subject matter experts believe workforce planning is a key response (whether it be operational or strategic).

Operational workforce planning focuses on the short-term requirements of an organisation, namely the next 12 months. It helps identify risks such as talent shortages and surpluses. It is primarily used to assist with annual business planning, assembling teams or task forces to respond to critical organisational issues, and facilitating day-to-day operations by identifying headcount and capability requirements.

Strategic workforce planning, on the other hand, is more focused on the long-term growth of an organisation, forecasting its possible futures and the changes required to grow. It helps predict the critical capacity and capabilities an organisation needs to meet its five-year strategic plan. It might consider things like mergers/acquisitions, organisational transformation, restructures and start-ups.

While both are important, strategic workforce planning is what really benefits an organisation the most, giving it an over-the-horizon mindset to future workforce requirements. Ultimately, it’s all about making organisations forward-thinking and proactive.

“Strategic workforce planning provides you with crucial information on your business and the market, allowing you to unlock the true potential of your workforce,” said Blake Proberts (Co-Founder & Managing Director). “While operational workforce planning will keep your business running through the day-to-day, strategic workforce planning is what will enable your organisation to meet its goals and grow.”

According to the Panorama experts, a strategic workforce plan should be carried out via four steps: Organise the process, gather insights, analyse insights, and treat issues while also monitoring those treatments in action. A good strategic workforce plan needs to be thorough, utilise accurate data, think ahead, and consider the internal and external workforce environments.

