New York Specialist Offers to Interpret Mold Reports Globally

Schaghticoke, NY, 2022-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — New York State licensed home inspector Jason Federico is willing to demystify mold test results for homeowners around the world and assure them of the best course of action.

Federico’s online service – How To Read A Mold Report – provides reviews and recommendations based on mold results from other mold inspection vendors and contractors. This service will provide clients with the most up to date published interpretations and site-specific written interpretations.

He commented: “When people have their homes inspected for mold and get back a mold report from the mold inspector, it’s often confusing for the average person to interpret the results.

“They don’t know if they have a mold issue or if they need mold removal or not. Our service allows people to send their mold report, and I will analyze the results, give clear interpretations of the results, and give the homeowner recommendations.”

He added: “Our service will demystify the results and give homeowners what they want in clear language.”

Federico is an experienced and NY State licensed home inspector, licensed mold assessor, and President of Bald Eagle Inspection Services. He regularly performs residential home inspections, mold assessments, commercial inspections and air quality testing.

His services also extend to high-quality real-estate casualty and replacement-value estimating services and consulting services. He added: “My mission is to provide honest, reliable, professional and experienced inspections with quality reports and many other professional services at a competitive price.”

For more information about Federico’s services, or to submit a report:

Email: jason@howtoreadamoldreport.com

Website: https://www.howtoreadamoldreport.com/