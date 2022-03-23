Amerigo Scientific Introduces the Launch of Polystreptavidin 350

New York, USA, 2022-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Amerigo Scientific, a distribution company focused on providing critical products and services to the biomedical and life science research communities, now introduces Polystreptavidin 350 for applications in lateral flow, ELISA or CLIA.

Diagnosis is a key enabler of universal health coverage and the first line of defense against the spread of many diseases. From rapid treatment and combating antimicrobial resistance, to providing personalized medicine, the need for clinical diagnostics, especially in vitro diagnostics, continues to expand. The development of new diagnostics generates value not only in the diagnostic tests themselves, but also in downstream care pathways. Tests for new biomarkers that use new analytical techniques are developed to enable faster, more sensitive and more specific disease diagnosis, thereby improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs.

Amerigo Scientific partners with global diagnostic manufacturers to provide a broad, broad portfolio of clinical diagnostics products to simplify workflows and improve operational efficiency. The product portfolio includes FDA or CE approved in vitro diagnostic kits, basic biological raw materials, and automated instruments and reagents for clinical chemistry, hematology and immunology.

At Amerigo Scientific, essential biological raw materials are provided to the diagnostics and research industries based on ethical considerations and customer-specific requirements. These high quality products include a range of antigen products, normal human serum, disease state plasma, standards, positive control materials, and reagents for diagnostic tests such as buffers, catalysts, cofactors, blockers, substrates, stabilizers agents and solvents.

Amerigo Scientific now offers new Polystreptavidin 350 for global researchers for application in lateral flow, ELISA or CLIA. Streptavidin is a tetrameric protein (4 x 13 kDa) that binds very tightly to the small molecule biotin. The binding constant for this interaction is very high (Ka ~ 1013 M-1) and makes the streptavidin/biotin system the basis for many biochemical applications. Streptavidin-coated surfaces are characterized by very low nonspecific binding.

