Pharmaceutical Quality Assurance Certificate Program Offered at NACPT Pharma College, Canada

TORONTO, CANADA, 2022-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — NACPT Pharma College, an award-winning career college in healthcare, has introduced the Pharmaceutical Quality Assurance Certificate Program.

The Pharmaceutical QA program at NACPT is to focus on the concept of quality assurance and the contributions of quality assurance in a pharmaceutical organization. The program will cover a wide range of subjects such as comprehensive common quality applications, tools, processes, and systems relevant to the pharmaceutical industry.

“Quality assurance is one of the most important sectors in the pharmaceutical industry,” said Rathi Param, Dean, NACPT Pharma College “and there is a high demand for professionals with in-depth knowledge in this sector.” Professions such as Quality Assurance Auditors, Change Control Coordinators, QA Associates, Technical Writers, Regulatory Affairs Associates, Validation Specialists can be pursued with a Pharmaceutical Quality Assurance Courses. NACPT Pharma College announced the online or onsite training method for students who cater to specific needs.

With affiliations of highly reputable organizations (Validation Techs Inc. and International Medical Cannabis Association (IMCA), NACPT Pharma College provides pharmaceutical corporate training, full-spectrum of analytical testing services for licensed producers, consulting services, Health Canada approved research and development (R&D) services for pharmaceutical, medical cannabis and NHP sectors.

NACPT Pharma College, o/a North American College of Pharmaceutical Technology (NACPT) is a career college that operates as a PCC under PCC Act, 2005. Currently, NACPT Pharma College has two campuses located in the heart of Toronto and Mississauga, Ontario. NACPT is a leading career college in Canada that provides in-depth skill training in pharmaceutical, cannabis, business, technology and related fields in order to maximize the job and business opportunities within the target industries. For over ten years, NACPT has offered specialized in-depth skill training, graduate and post-graduate diploma programs in both the pharmaceutical and cannabis industries. In addition, NACPT has been offering various cannabis skills training and business incubation programs since 2017. NACPT Pharma College is affiliated and partnered with many leading pharmaceuticals, cannabis, technology, IT and related companies with the intention of providing job placement within the industry-related sectors.

