Doree Initiates Heat Transfer Vinyl

Brisbane, Australia, 2022-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Doree has come upon with an announcement that their new business model is heat transfer vinyl. Being a leading heat transfer solutions providing company in Australia, Doree shines best in catering custom clothing solutions for all business verticals across the globe. Now they have initiated the fastest method in cloth decoration called heat transfer vinyl.

What is Heat Transfer Vinyl?

Heat transfer vinyl or HTV is nothing but a speciality vinyl polymer utilized on fabrics and on certain materials to build designs on the products. It is physically in the form of roll or sheet which can be cutted, weeded and fixed on subtrate to apply heat. Most this heat transfer vinyl is made in single colors and also it gives appealing look, glitter, holographic with 3D puff.

This method is traditionally placed on textile products. Due to its nature of the way the vinyl is applied, it used to applied to the garments which sustain heat and pressure required to make the transfer adhere properly.

Benefits in Heat Transfer Vinyl

It is Less Messy

It is a quick process compared to other

Provides high quality Results

Where can You Get Best Heat Transfer Vinly?

As a pioneer in Heat seal transfer, Doree shines best in providing heat transfer vinyl across the globe. With being successful in this field over 85+ years, Doree upholds a bunch of professionals who are expertise in delivering quality driven heat transfer vinyl at best quality.