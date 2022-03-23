“We Hold Expertise in Various Bookkeeping Software For Small Businesses,”: Whiz Consulting 

Dallas, United States, 2022-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Whiz Consulting is a premium accounting and bookkeeping firm serving small, medium, and large-scale businesses in the US. Recently, they revealed their proficiency in using and employing bookkeeping software for small businesses. Manual accounting and bookkeeping were the most tedious and time-consuming activities and increased paper use. It was monotonous and enhanced employee turnover due to low morale, less job enrichment, and being stuck in a cubicle managing finances. Today, technology has advanced significantly in accounting and has added comfort and convenience. The latest accounting software has enhanced productivity and efficiency considerably by automating repetitive tasks decreasing paper and human involvement.

“We have been using cloud accounting software for decades. However, the current rise in their trend has allowed us to modify our services to suit the business needs,” said the accounting executive at Whiz Consulting. Earlier, only large-scale firms with adequate resources could incorporate technological advancements in their existing functions, especially accounting. However, cloud-based bookkeeping software for small businesses like Xero, Freshbooks, Quickbooks, Sage, Zoho Books has offered extremely affordable and enriching subscription plans. They offer three or more stage plans- adding more functions, features, users, etc., at every level. Businesses must analyze their needs and select the app that fits them perfectly.

“Our team holds vast proficiency and experience in using various bookkeeping software for small businesses. Numerous accounting software exists in the market today. We employ qualified professionals and train inexperienced people to align the customers’ goals with accounting technology and expertise,” said the senior executive at Whiz Consulting. The most popular accounting and bookkeeping software include the following names:

Xero bookkeeping services with an easy-to-use interface and unlimited users in each plan have high customer ratings and reviews.

Quickbooks online enables businesses to run seamlessly with online invoicing, expense tracking, and inventory management.

Zoho accounting services manage projects, track progress, enable online payment and offer three subscription plans.

Freshbooks accounting makes global business easy through multi-currency features, numerous app integrations, etc.

Netsuite accounting is a part of a complete ERP package and offers real-time reporting with customization.

There is much other cloud-based bookkeeping software for small businesses that offer distinct and unique features, payment plans, service considerations, etc. According to the sources at Whiz Consulting, “We suggest suitable bookkeeping software to a small company based on an in-depth review of their requirements. Our expertise enables us to serve multiple industries without hassle.”

The most common features and qualities present in every cloud accounting software include:

Online invoicing: Paper invoicing was a time-consuming process. It was prone to errors, loss, theft, and scams. Automated invoicing overcomes this limitation by scanning and uploading documents through mobiles anywhere, anytime. It cuts the constant movement for invoice approval between parties and converts it into an hourly activity.

Receivables and payables management: Firms can set automated reminders through accounting software to remind customers to pay on time. They can create aging reports to outline how to deal with various customers. Similarly, firms can avail of early offers and discounts by paying off their dues on time and handling working capital efficiently.

Reconciliation: Instead of going to the bank and getting a bank statement, firms can import it automatically through the software and conduct an automated evaluation of transactions to detect discrepancies.

Real-time reports: Firms gain access to a dashboard with essential metrics and statistics that influence business decisions. The real-time reports enable reliable and accurate decision-making at the correct time.

“At Whiz Consulting, we allow our customers to make optimal use of various software and lend our expertise and experience wherever necessary,” said the senior executive at Whiz Consulting.

About Whiz Consulting:

Whiz consulting is a prominent name in the virtual accounting and bookkeeping industry. They have catered to diverse industries, including legal, healthcare, real estate, marketing, etc. They employ a team of certified accounting professionals and offer competitive pricing. They add value to existing business operations with customized services.