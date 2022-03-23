Ben Lesser of the ZACHOR Holocaust Remembrance Foundation Encourages Tolerance and Compassion to Combat Hate

Las Vegas, NV, 2022-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — The ZACHOR Holocaust Remembrance Foundation founder, Ben Lesser, a holocaust survivor, is encouraging people to find tolerance and compassion to combat hate and improve the world. With so much social injustice, political turmoil, and meaningless violence occurring daily, individuals need to find ways to make a difference.

Lesser has made it his life mission to share his first-hand experiences as a holocaust survivor to ensure future generations don’t forget the atrocities that occurred, and therefore risk repeating them in the future. As divisive rhetoric and beliefs grow in the world, he becomes more determined to spread his message of love and acceptance to as many people as possible in the hopes of instilling a ray of hope that permeates the dark present in the world today. He offers presentations to educational institutions and other organizations to share his message and give individuals more food for thought to change their way of thinking and find ways they can have a positive impact on the world around them.

Ben Lesser states, “I believe sharing my story of going from a Nazi nightmare to an American dream can help others.” By sharing his first-hand accounts and detailing how he was able to overcome these immense challenges, he strives to show his listeners what they are capable of and how they can trigger positive changes in the world, no matter how small.

Anyone interested in learning about his journey or his speaking engagements can find out more by visiting the ZACHOR Holocaust Remembrance Foundation website or by calling 1-800-575-9583.

About the ZACHOR Holocaust Remembrance Foundation: ZACHOR Holocaust Remembrance Foundation is an organization designed to share resources and information to ensure no one forgets the horrific events of the holocaust. Founded by Ben Lesser, a holocaust survivor and author, the foundation strives to educate and inform. Their goal is to help individuals make a positive difference in the world.

