Hospital Foodservice Equipment Market Drivers, Regional Outlook, COVID-19 Impact and Business Development Analysis till 2028

The Hospital Foodservice Equipment Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global hospital foodservice equipment market size is expected to reach USD 10.55 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2028. The rising aging population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are major factors responsible for the growth of this market. Moreover, technological advancement, growing demand for hospital foodservice equipment in countries including the U.S. and Germany, and the implementation of regulatory norms are other factors driving the market.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare industry is growing at a tremendous rate. Additionally, the demand for nutritional and healthy food is rising. Such equipment plays a vital role in fulfilling the dietary needs of the patients. Healthcare facilities ensure that the latest technology is incorporated in food preparation and distribution to positively impact patients’ wellbeing. The other factors that affect the growth of the hospital foodservice industry are increased spending on healthcare, improved standard of living, and upgrade in the services. Usually, the patients opt for hospitals that offer all the facilities with food services. Such a trend is expected to play a key role in expanding the industry size in the near future.

The beverage dispensers segment captured the largest share of over 45.0% in 2020 due to its rising demand. Increasing spending by consumers on soft drinks has driven the segment. The installation of beverage dispensers in hospitals allows the dispense of soft drinks to the visitors and other staff members. Owing to this reason, the segment is estimated to witness growth over the forecast period.

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 36.0% in 2020 due to the high product demand in the U.S. and Canada. Increasing demand for environment-friendly equipment will drive the market in this region. Moreover, the increasing purchasing power of the consumers in this region is driving the market. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period due to the rising demand for hospital foodservice equipment in countries, like China and India.

List of Key Players of Hospital Foodservice Equipment Market

Ali Group Srl

Alto-Shaam Inc.

Cambro Manufacturing Co.

Duke Manufacturing

FUJIMAK Corp.

HOSHIZAKI Corp.

ITW Food Equipment Group

The Middleby Corp.

The Vollrath Co. LLC

Vanya Industrial Equipment

Standex International Corporation

Hospital Foodservice Equipment Market Report Highlights

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate of 5.0% from 2021 to 2028 owing to the growing trend of hospital foodservice equipment in countries, including China and India

By application, the large-sized hospitals segment captured the largest share of over 70.0% in 2020 owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Based on product, beverage dispensers held the largest share of more than 45.0% in 2020 due to their rising demand

The establishment of partnerships to undergo sustainable developments and new product launches are some of the strategies utilized by the industry participants for gaining a competitive edge in the market

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will be the market size in 2028?

What are the growth opportunities of Hospital Foodservice Equipment market in upcoming period?

What strategies are the market players adopting to ensure sustainability?

Which region or country driving the demand of Hospital Foodservice Equipment market?

How and where market players should focus to gain maximum ROI?

