Household Composters Market Study by Price, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis by 2028

The Household Composters Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global household composters market size is expected to reach USD 725.5 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Million Insights. Increased awareness among consumers about home composting and rising demand for compost from the agriculture sector will drive the global market growth in near future. Supportive initiatives undertaken by various governments through municipalities’ public outreach programs to encourage consumers to use household composters will also drive the market.

In addition, increasing awareness about organic farming has highlighted the importance of home composting as it enriches the soil, improves water and soil conservation, protects groundwater quality, and reduces fertilizer requirements. This factor is likely to increase the demand for composters in organic farming, thereby supporting market growth. Rising demand for composters to accommodate wastage generated at the places like schools, restaurants, corporate offices in the form of vegetables & fruits, tea bags, nutshells, eggshells, leftovers, the paper will drive the product demand.

Household Composters Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Stationary

Tumbler

Compacting

Household Composters Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Plastic

Metal

Others

Household Composters Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Below 50 Gallons

51 – 100 Gallons

Above 100 Gallons

List of Key Players of Household Composters Market

Algreen Products, Inc.

Enviro World Corp.

Envirocycle Systems, Inc.

Exaco Trading Co.

Forest City Models and Patterns Ltd.

Good Ideas Inc.

Natures Footprint, Inc.

Presto Products Co.

Schiller Grounds Care, Inc.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.

Household Composters Market Report Highlights

Europe was the largest regional market in 2020 and accounted for a share of over 38%. This growth was credited to the factors, such as high product demand in the agriculture sector, high awareness about composting, and supportive government regulations encouraging the product usage

The product type tumbler segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of more than 7% from 2021 to 2028

This growth can be attributed to the growing demand for tumblers as they provide mature compost in less time

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2021 to 2028 due to the government initiatives encouraging product usage

The plastics material segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is projected to expand further at the fastest CAGR of over 7% from 2021 to 2028 due to the easy availability and affordability of plastics

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will be the market size in 2028?

What are the growth opportunities of Household Composters market in upcoming period?

What strategies are the market players adopting to ensure sustainability?

Which region or country driving the demand of Household Composters market?

How and where market players should focus to gain maximum ROI?

