Global Moisture Curing Adhesives Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 6% During The Forecast Period 2021-2031

Posted on 2022-03-23 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Adoption of moisture curing adhesives is significantly high in a wide range of industrial applications such as wood working, construction, and automotive, besides others. This is mainly providing impetus to market growth, opines the Fact.MR report.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5402

The study projects that, growing awareness about the environmental impact of urethane-based moisture curing adhesives will influence major trends in the market over the coming years. Manufacturers are likely to turn to advanced technologies to develop bio-based and environment-safer alternatives to their offerings in order to win in global markets.

 

Moisture Curing Adhesives Market: Segmentation

The study offers a detailed estimation and outlook of the moisture curing adhesives market based on composition, end-use industry, and region.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5402

Composition

  • Silicone
  • Polyolefin
  • Cyanoacrylate
  • Polyurethane

End-use Industry

  • Automotive
  • Construction
  • Textiles
  • Wood Working
  • Others

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5402

Use in Medical Devices to Trigger Demand; Bio-based Alternatives Open New Opportunities

Growing application of moisture curing adhesives in the medical devices industry is opening new avenues of growth for market players. Increasing demand for moisture curing adhesives in this industry is mainly attributed to the rise in their adoption as a replacement for traditional fasteners used in medical devices.

For More Insights-https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/03/09/2400432/0/en/Low-Code-Development-Industry-is-Projected-to-Achieve-a-Global-Market-Size-of-US-187-Bn-by-2032-Currently-US-Accounts-For-the-Largest-Market-Share-in-the-World.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution