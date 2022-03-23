Stony Brook University Goes FreeStyle with Installation of BioLock Tiles at New Lab

Stony Brook, MA and Avon, MA, 2022-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — SelecTech, Inc., a leader in the manufacture of innovative flooring products with long-term value and immediate benefits, recently announced the completion of the installation of its FreeStyle BioLock tiles at a new lab at Stony Brook University in Stony Brook, New York. The Stony Brook University facilities team installed the flooring.

Two thousand square feet of FreeStyle BioLock tiles were installed in a new lab in the school’s Research and Development Park building. The lab will open this spring.

“Like many schools and universities, Stony Brook is trying to meet the demand for additional lab space. Also like many schools, they are converting existing space. Our interlocking product is the perfect solution for this scenario as it can be installed over existing flooring with little or no remediation,” said Thomas Ricciardelli, president of SelecTech, Inc. “This benefits the school should there be an expansion or relocation of the lab in the future as our interlocking tiles are transportable.”

The transportability of the tiles comes from a patented glueless “zipper” interlocking system that enables the flooring to be installed over existing flooring with minimal subfloor preparation. There’s no need for messy, toxic adhesive and down-time is significantly reduced—often times without need to close off an area.

In addition to the installation benefits, BioLock utilizes a water-proof seam sealer that makes tiles liquid-tight but still removable and replaceable. This modular benefit prevents liquids from penetrating the seams and getting below the floor, contributing to the prevention of the growth of infectious organisms—an extremely important factor for labs. With its urethane, no-wax finish, the commercial grade BioLock is extremely easy to maintain.

Made with 70 percent recycled materials and 100 percent recyclable, BioLock meets CA 1350 Indoor Air Quality and is MAS Certified Green.

“BioLock also offers ergonomic benefits as its far more comfortable to stand and walk on and also has sound reduction qualities,” said Ricciardelli.

FreeStyle BioLock is available in six stock colors and 30 special order colors.

FreeStyle is a division of SelecTech, Inc., which was founded in 1993 with the mission of creating valuable products from scrap plastics. The company has become a leader in the manufacture of flooring products from recycled materials and uses one million pounds of recycled materials annually. Their products are made with up to 100 percent recycled content, are 100 percent recyclable and installed without adhesives making them some of the “greenest” and most cost-effective flooring products available. The unique interlock system on SelecTech’s flooring products enable them to be installed at a much lower cost, without a lot of costly downtime, which provides significant value to customers.

Using state-of-the-art technology and innovative product design, SelecTech has also created the top performing Place N’ Go residential flooring products, which are available at Home Depot. They are also the creators and manufacturers of StaticStop ESD flooring products. SelecTech is a vendor partner of Health Care Institute (HCI), an International Facility Management Association (IFMA) alliance partner and Starnet, an international flooring contractor cooperative. The company is headquartered at 33 Wales Avenue, Suite F in Avon, MA. For more information about SelecTech, visit http://www.selectechinc.com.