Achalasia Treatment Market is to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2031

Achalasia Treatment Market – Market Overview

The demand for achalasia treatment experienced a major rise in 2020 owing to the spread of Covid-19 crisis across the globe as the crisis created an emergent need to focus on health and well-being of people. In 2021, the well-recognized manufacturers are investing in research and development projects to come up with advanced next generation treatment procedures and drugs to ensure fastest recovery.

Prominent players including Aesculap Corporation, Silex Medical, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC, Pfizer Incorporation and Mylan NV are focusing on the development of cost-effective and advanced treatments for ensuring fastest recovery rates among the patients suffering from achalasia.

Pneumatic Dilation Treatment to Gain Significant Traction in Achalasia Treatment Market

Increasing number of patients in medical centers demanding for safe non-surgical treatments is expected to drive the demand for pneumatic dilation achalasia treatment. In addition, growing demand for fastest and simplest technique is likely to further drive the demand for pneumatic dilation achalasia treatment.

Low-risk and cost-effectiveness associated with pneumatic dilation is likely to offer growth opportunities for achalasia treatment market. Single session of the pneumatic dilation achalasia treatment is expected to provide relief for nearly seven years and follow up can be done as and when necessary. Women and older patients are witnessed as being majorly benefitted with pneumatic dilation achalasia treatment across the globe.

Achalasia Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global achalasia treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to continue to dominate the global achalasia treatment market owing to the presence of prominent key players and favourable reimbursement scenario in the region.

Achalasia Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing research grants and R&D expenditure form governments is driving the growth of the global achalasia treatment market. Rising government support is encouraging the development of treatment options for achalasia and are expected to change the landscape of achalasia treatment over the forecast period (2018-2028). Furthermore, the presence of a small number of affected people is likely to put a severe strain on the healthcare system. Rare disorders are supported by well-organized patient advocacy organizations such as National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD).

However, inadequate treatment information about achalasia among healthcare providers is expected to restrain the global achalasia treatment market. In addition, awareness and understanding of rare disorders such as achalasia are often low and several patients are struggling to find adequate information about it. These factors are also expected to hamper the growth of the global achalasia treatment market.

Achalasia Treatment Market: Key Players Some of the key players operating in the global achalasia treatment market are Allergan plc; Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.; Nestlé Skin Health (Galderma S.A.); Merz Pharma; Aesculap, Inc. and Silex Medical, LLC. The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Achalasia Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global achalasia treatment market has been segmented on the basis of treatment, end user and geography.

Based on treatment, the global achalasia treatment market is segmented as:

Non-Surgical Treatment Botulinum toxin type A Pneumatic dilation Others

Surgical Treatment Peroral Endoscopic Myotomy (POEM) Heller Myotomy Others



Based on End User, the global achalasia treatment market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Research Institutes

