Metal legs for tables: the proposal by Metalmeccanica Alba Group

Posted on 2022-03-23

Treviso, Italy, 2022-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Metalmeccanica Alba, is the Group that, for over 30 years, has been manufacturing components for design chairs and tables. The production of metal legs for tables is the result of professional skills, acquired over the years, and the creativity of the best designers working in the field of furniture.

These are versatile solutions for the composition of tables able to adapt to any residential or business context. A fundamental part in the realization of the metal legs is the design of the mechanisms that ensure solidity and resistance, always paying attention to the aesthetic aspect. The metal legs for tables are available in various models and sizes, and if necessary, adjustable in height.
If you are looking for a light, elegant and versatile metal complement, the table legs designed by Metalmeccanica Alba are ideal for your customized furnishing projects.

Discover all the models available by visiting the website https://www.metalmeccanicaalba.com/en/ or contact us directly at +39 0423 969700 to show us your idea, we are able to provide customized solutions for every need.

 

 

