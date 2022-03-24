Can Teami Blends Clear Quartz Facial Roller and Gua Sha Help You Achieve Your Skincare Goals?

“For many skin care enthusiasts, rose quartz facial rollers and Gua Sha tools are the go to products for enhanced skin care due to their wonderful benefits.”

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ — You may have already heard of and probably seen your favorite celebrity swear by the use of a clear quartz facial roller and Gua Sha. While there are a plethora of new stones entering this niche beauty market, most people tend to stick to the classics- jade, amethyst, rose quartz, and obsidian. For a novice skin enthusiast, choosing the best roller and Gua Sha tool may seem like a slightly intimidating task. But with careful consideration, many end up choosing rose quartz facial rollers over other mineral stone ones to step up their skincare and beauty regimen.

“Rose quartz or the heart stone is the most popular facial roller in the market today,” says Vanessa Douglas, President, and CEO of Plutas Trading DMCC, Teami’s exclusive distributor across the UAE. “The rose quartz can maintain a cool temperature during its use and has a few inherent minerals in it which are beneficial to the skin.”

When you glide a rose quartz facial roller over your face, the stone helps remove toxins, lessen the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, reduce inflammation, contour the skin and bring about an overall healthy glow to the skin. Rose quartz is especially famous for its ability to remove under-eye bags and puffiness, which is a very common issue among professional men and women after a hard day at work. The roller stimulates the lymphatic system by activating the lymph nodes under the eyes and helps in draining the excess fluid- keeping the eyes refreshed and looking awake. Many people also use rose quartz rollers to apply their favorite creams and serums on their faces, improving product absorption and maximizing its benefits.

Facial Gua Sha tool is a little different from facial rollers as the stone needs to be worked around the face in slow, gentle and precise strokes. “The Gua Sha massage technique has its roots in China and Southeast Asia,” continues Vanessa. “Unlike the rollers, learning to use the facial Gua Sha tool requires some effort. However, once mastered, practicing this massage technique using Rose Quartz Gua Sha will work wonders on your skin.”

Regularly using rose Quartz Gua Sha improves facial circulation, improves product penetration, sculpts, contours and shapes the facial features, reduces fine lines and wrinkles and improves facial texture as the tool is built for the curves of your face.

Rose quartz face rollers and Gua Sha tools are an excellent addition to any skincare routine. You can now purchase quality rollers and Gua Sha tools from Teami Blends UAE’s official website.