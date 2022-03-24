X-BATT® creates full-cell batteries from coal composite

ORLANDO, Fla., 2022-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ — Energy is one of the most important resources in our modern world – we need it to drive our cars, light up our homes and the list goes on. As scientists across the globe race to find green alternatives to energy storage, X-BATT® has had a breakthrough, once believed to be impossible.

X-BATT®, has combined coal with its proprietary, low-cost, resin-based technology to create full-cell batteries. Early tests in full coin cells show that the company’s batteries, utilizing this coal composite anode material, have reached over 400 cycles. X-BATT® has also scaled-up this technology, with the help of the Battery Innovation Center, into single layer pouch cells that have surpassed 100 cycles and are continuing to perform well.

“The X-BATT® batteries are coal reimagined. Our early tests exceeded our expectations – the coal composite anode materials are outperforming graphite, the traditional anode material used in lithium-ion batteries,” said Bill Easter, founder of X-BATT®.

The benefits of this new material don’t stop at its increased performance, this technology could also lead to a domestic source for anode material, helping the United States reduce reliance on foreign countries for the critical materials necessary to support the increased demand for electrification.

The innovative company is ready to begin sharing some of its discoveries with the world. March 28 to 31, X-BATT® will be presenting their battery results at the 39th annual International Battery Seminar & Exhibit at Loews Royal Pacific Resort in Orlando.

To help further its research, the Department of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) awarded Semplastics, X-BATT’s parent company a $1 Million contract to produce polymer derived ceramic composite anodes using coal as a carbon source for lithium-ion batteries. The company has discovered that adding a carbon source, such as coal, to the PDC material offers stability and normalizes charge / discharge behavior, improving cycling life and decreasing nominal voltage.

“The energy race is in full swing and we’re proud to be running full speed toward an eco-friendly, long-term solution to power our world,” said Easter.

To learn more about X-BATT®, visit https://www.x-battinc.com.

About X-BATT®

Established in 2019, X-BATT® focuses on leveraging its patented technology for high-capacity, low-cost, scalable lithium-ion battery components and provides customized, cutting-edge solutions that will allow the renewable energy future to be fully realized.

