Honu Charters –Fun-filled boat charters in Palm Beach, FL

Palm Beach, FL, 2022-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ — Many people often like to spend their vacations exploring the beauty of water resources. There are many boat charters available that make your holidays even more colorful. Honu Charters is a famous yacht charter in Florida that provides extraordinary services to explore the area surrounding Palm Beach, FL with their fun-filled boat charters and services.

Full day Charter

This offers you a full-day trip through various locations throughout Stuart and Jupiter. It allows you to explore the beautiful waterlines, water sports, and also delicious dining options. The Captain is proficient in handling the boat and also has very knowledgeable and friendly staff who makes your trip even more enjoyable.

Half-day Charter

If you looking for a perfect secluded and hours ride with your family and friends, then Half day charter is the best option for you. They provide all the services one needs even it is for half a day and help you view all the desired places and have fun in the honu.

Overnight Boat Charter

Looking for an overnight adventure on the water in the Bahamas or Florida? Honu Charters have many custom options to choose from to spend a night or even a week on the Honu. They offer overnight trips at the spoil islands of Ft Pierce or Stuart Sandbar, Peck Lake, or Peanut Island. Each spot has its charm and differs from the other.

For more information, visit https://honucharters.com/

Address:

3394 Bermuda Rd,

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Phone: 8443864668

Mail: info@honucharters.com