Volumetric Arc Therapy Market Is Driven by the Increased Disposable Income and Raising Awareness for New Technologies

Posted on 2022-03-24 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

In 2007, volumetric arc therapy was first introduced. Volumetric arc therapy was considered to be a novel radiation technique which allows the instantaneous variation of 3 parameters during treatment delivery such as treatment aperture shape via movement of moving multileaf collimators leaves, gantry rotation speed, and dose rate.

The traditional form of arc therapy called intensity modulated arc therapy using multiple superimposed arcs to attain a satisfactory dose distribution. With the development of volumetric arc therapy techniques which allows the complete target volume to be treated using 1 or 2 arcs. Based on recent studies, volumetric arc therapy is basically designed as a single arc intensity therapy technique that works dose rate variation. The volumetric arc therapy benefits as compared to tomotherapy is the delivery of treatment possibility on conventional linear accelerators.

Get Exclusive Free Sample Report:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3993

Key Players

There are only a few key players operating in the global volumetric arc therapy market such as

  • Varian Medical Systems
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Elekta.

This creates a huge market opportunity for the manufacturers who want to enter in this field.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Volumetric Arc Therapy Market: Drivers and RestraintsThe main advantages of volumetric arc therapy are speed and precision. Volumetric arc therapy mainly focuses on the radiation applied to the tumor and protect the healthy tissues. The time duration required for each volumetric arc therapy treatment is less than two minutes. This factor is responsible for growing the market growth of volumetric arc therapy market.

Moreover, faster treatments improve the precision of radiation delivery and patient convenience. However, volumetric arc therapy potentially increases the risk of secondary malignancy due to low dose radiation surrounding normal tissue which may hamper the market growth of volumetric arc therapy market. Due to this volumetric arc therapy cannot be considered as the universal solution for all clinical circumstances.

Request Customized Report as Per Your Requirements:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3993

Volumetric Arc Therapy Market: Overview

The rising demand for volumetric arc therapy is driven by the increased disposable income and raising awareness for new technologies. The widespread availability of various therapy approaches and the rising number of well-trained healthcare professionals improve patient compliance driving the growth of the volumetric arc therapy market. Various initiatives by non-governmental and government organizations especially in developing regions expected to increase the awareness about the symptoms as well as causative factors of different type of cancer expected to drive the growth of the volumetric arc therapy market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

  • Volumetric Arc Therapy Market Segments
  • Volumetric Arc Therapy Market Dynamics
  • Volumetric Arc Therapy Market Size
  • Market Supply & Demand
  • Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain
Regional analysis includes
  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Russia, Rest of Europe)
  • East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)
  • South Asia (India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of East Asia)
  • Middle East and Africa (N. Africa, S. Africa, Israel, Rest Of MEA)

Pre Book This Report:
https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3993

The report covers following Volumetric Arc Therapy Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Intradermal Injections market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Intradermal Injections
  • Latest industry Analysis on Volumetric Arc Therapy Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Volumetric Arc Therapy Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Intradermal Injections demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Intradermal Injections major players
  • Volumetric Arc Therapy Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Intradermal Injections demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

For More Insights of Fact.MR Trending Report:

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557298123/demand-for-independent-front-suspension-is-estimated-to-remain-high-owing-to-the-system-of-better-handling-stability

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
US Sales Office :
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution