Volumetric Arc Therapy Market Is Driven by the Increased Disposable Income and Raising Awareness for New Technologies

In 2007, volumetric arc therapy was first introduced. Volumetric arc therapy was considered to be a novel radiation technique which allows the instantaneous variation of 3 parameters during treatment delivery such as treatment aperture shape via movement of moving multileaf collimators leaves, gantry rotation speed, and dose rate.

The traditional form of arc therapy called intensity modulated arc therapy using multiple superimposed arcs to attain a satisfactory dose distribution. With the development of volumetric arc therapy techniques which allows the complete target volume to be treated using 1 or 2 arcs. Based on recent studies, volumetric arc therapy is basically designed as a single arc intensity therapy technique that works dose rate variation. The volumetric arc therapy benefits as compared to tomotherapy is the delivery of treatment possibility on conventional linear accelerators.

Key Players

There are only a few key players operating in the global volumetric arc therapy market such as

Varian Medical Systems

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Elekta.

This creates a huge market opportunity for the manufacturers who want to enter in this field.

The main advantages of volumetric arc therapy are speed and precision. Volumetric arc therapy mainly focuses on the radiation applied to the tumor and protect the healthy tissues. The time duration required for each volumetric arc therapy treatment is less than two minutes. This factor is responsible for growing the market growth of volumetric arc therapy market. Moreover, faster treatments improve the precision of radiation delivery and patient convenience. However, volumetric arc therapy potentially increases the risk of secondary malignancy due to low dose radiation surrounding normal tissue which may hamper the market growth of volumetric arc therapy market. Due to this volumetric arc therapy cannot be considered as the universal solution for all clinical circumstances.

