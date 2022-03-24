Polki Necklace Sets by Tyaani – For every special occasion

Mumbai, India, 2022-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ — Our Polki Necklace Sets from the fine polki jadau jewellery, are moulded out of pure gold and embellished with natural uncut diamonds. We certify the authenticity of our diamonds and use gold of the utmost purity. We assure buyback and offer complete customer support.

Check out our Better Together Polki Necklaces with polki jhumkas.

Visit – Better Together Polki Sets to check out our entire collection.

Website: tyaani.com