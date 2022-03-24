Badminton Apparel Market PESTEL Analysis, Revenue Drivers Study and Forecast

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar 24, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The global badminton apparel market size is expected to reach USD 29.5 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028. An increasing number of national and international badminton tournaments, rising interest of kids in sports, and supportive government policies are expected to promote market growth over the next few years. Additionally, the rising number of participants, training institutes, and playgrounds are directly impacting the market demand.

During the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown imposed by the governments of various countries, citizens preferred to stay at home as a precautionary measure. Various sports events, exhibitions, and other public events were canceled across the world. Due to this, the overall production and supply chains were disturbed. Due to this, the market experienced a shortfall in sales of apparel due to restricted production, disturbed supply chains, and reduced demand. However, the market is expected to witness healthy growth in the upcoming years after COVID restrictions are eased.

The skirts product segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2028. Manufacturers design skirts for female players to be comfortable, confident, and modest while playing badminton. These skirts enable freedom of movement and moisture management. Moreover, skirts avoid yeast infections. With all these advantages, this segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Click Here To Request Free Demo of Badminton Apparel Market Report:

https://www.millioninsights.com/snapshots/badminton-apparel-market-report/request-demo



The female gender segment is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028. With the cultural and political shifts from traditions, it has been witnessed that females are capable of achieving success in sports. Female players are stronger and faster than earlier. The governments are also offering sponsorships for females to train and participate in tournaments. Thus, this segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The online distribution channel is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028. The use of online shopping portals and mobile apps is getting popular among citizens for shopping due to their simplicity and convenience. Products are available at economic rates via online channels compared to offline channels. End users believe in the brands that manufacture quality products. Moreover, end users choose the most believed shopping portals or mobile apps to purchase.

Asia Pacific held the largest share in 2020 and is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are positively contributing to the growth of the market. The growing population, the presence of a large number of participants, rising badminton fans, and the presence of multiple manufacturers are boosting the market growth in this region

Badminton apparel include outerwear clothing that are used while playing badminton. Players demand specially designed apparel such as T-shirts, skirts, shorts, sweaters, jackets, long pants, leggings, wristbands, headbands, and socks. These apparel can absorb sweat and dry quickly and have stretchable fabric, allowing easy movements while playing.