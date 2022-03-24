WEB SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL PROVIDING UNDER DECK ACCESS & NETTING SOLUTIONS GLOBALLY!

Edinburgh, Scotland, 2022-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ — Owned by Mtandt Group, Web-International is a revolutionary new approach to access under-deck works areas such as bridges, jetties, pipe racks or under offshore oil and gas rigs.

WEB Catch™, WEB Deck™, & WEB Net™ are the pillars of the WEB Systems that have been designed and engineered over several years to contain falling heavy construction materials and provide a safe work zone through a stable suspended work platform. Once in place, these systems allow for work-at-height personnel to access the worksite quickly and safely.

Mr. Mark McConway and Mr. Francois Botha from Edinburgh, Scotland and Mr. Gopal Modi and Mr. Samir Agrawal from Ghaziabad branch are working towards capturing the untapped markets.

To know more about WEB click here – http://web-international.com/