The recent COVID-19 pandemic has presented expansion opportunities for blood transfusion diagnostics market. A series of plasma transfusion trials are being conducted in the United States. Practitioners extract the liquid medium from recovered patients and introduce it to infected ones.

This “convalescent plasma” is anticipated to boost the immunity of patients battling the disease. On the back of these trends, the global blood transfusion diagnostics market is poised to expand positively at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Prominent Key players of the blood transfusion diagnostics market survey report

Hologic, Inc.

DiaSorin S.p.A.

BAG Healthcare GmBH

QUOTIENT LIMITED

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics: Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the blood transfusion diagnostics market with detailed segmentation on the basis of product type, application, end-user and geography.

By Product Type : Instruments Kits & Reagents

By Application : Blood Grouping Disease Screening Molecular Disease Screening Serological Disease Screening

By End-user : Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories Blood Banks Plasma Fractionation Companies Others

By Geography : North America Europe Asia Pacific Eastern Europe Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



What insights does the blood transfusion diagnostics report provide to the readers?

Blood transfusion diagnostics fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each blood transfusion diagnostics player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of blood transfusion diagnostics in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global blood transfusion diagnostics.

The report covers following Blood transfusion diagnostics Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Blood transfusion diagnostics market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Blood transfusion diagnostics

Latest industry Analysis on Blood transfusion diagnostics Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Blood transfusion diagnostics Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Blood transfusion diagnostics demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Blood transfusion diagnostics major players

Blood transfusion diagnostics Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Blood transfusion diagnostics demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the blood transfusion diagnostics report include:

How the market for blood transfusion diagnostics has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global blood transfusion diagnostics on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the blood transfusion diagnostics?

Why the consumption of blood transfusion diagnostics highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

