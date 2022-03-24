Traction for Raw Baru Nuts are High Owing to the Demand for Healthy Nuts Is Picking Pace – Fact.MR Analysis

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Raw Baru Nuts market is anticipated to grow exponentially and register a volume CAGR of ~25% through 2029. Raw Baru Nuts market continues to be a niche industry that awaits the dawn of prominence, specifically as an increased number of consumers shift their focus towards healthy eating, in line with the growing health and wellness trend.

Segmentation

Analysis and assessment of price point by region and comparison with the global average price have been included in this study. The study also exerts details on aspects impacting pricing strategies of the processors and suppliers of Raw Baru Nuts. Segmentation of Raw Baru Nuts market has been provided in the form of a taxonomy table in the report.

Based on product type, Raw Baru Nuts market is segmented into:

Whole Raw Baru Nuts

Raw Baru Nuts

Roasted Raw Baru Nuts

Flavored Raw Baru Nuts

Processed Raw Baru Nuts

Baru Butter

Baru Oil

Baru Flour

Baru Sweets

Based on end use, Raw Baru Nuts market is segmented into:

Food Processing

Snacks

Nutraceutical

Confectionary

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

Health Benefits of Raw Baru Nuts – The Growth Engine

The study opines that growing focus of market players on creating an increased awareness about the health benefits of Raw Baru Nuts is likely to fuel the sales of this superfood in the forthcoming years. Raw Baru Nuts are enriched in multiple minerals, such as potassium, magnesium, zinc, iron and phosphorous, and contain high amounts of protein and omega-3, 6, 9. Moreover, as Raw Baru Nuts calorific content is optimal and is shown to boost satiety, they hold high potential of finding extensive applications in dietary products. Additionally, the nutritional composition and source of the Raw Baru Nuts suffice the requisites of highly restrictive diets, such as keto and paleo diet, and can even find a place as an ingredient in gluten-free diets.

As per the study, while an increased number of companies have shifted their focus on creating awareness and collaborating with foodprenuers and food processing companies, the super nut is highly likely to get a wider place on the global shelves through 2029.

Though the market for Raw Baru Nuts has been reaping higher gains via extensive applications in food processing industry, which accounted for ~90% of the overall sales, their lucrativeness in cosmetic and personal care industry is anticipated to grow through 2029. This falls in line with the numerous benefits of baru oil in helping revitalize the skin and hair. Furthermore, multiple cosmetic companies have been procuring baru oil for experimentation, owing to its herbal and organic aspect, which can help firms tap a growing pool of label-conscious customers.

‘Whole’ Raw Baru Nuts – Stimulating Gains in Developed Regions

The Fact.MR study indicates that though Latin America is envisaged to lead the Raw Baru Nuts market in 2019, developed regions, such as Europe and North America will underpin higher gains during the forecast period. This falls in line with the growing demand for whole Raw Baru Nuts that accounted for 130,606 kg of the overall market sales in 2018, while holding ~80% market volume share. The rapidly growing nut-based product innovations in developed countries, such as United States and Canada has been creating a considerable demand for baru-based products.

Moreover, the shifting savory snacking habits of consumers in the U.S. continue to surge the demand for roasted and flavored Raw Baru Nuts, while propelling market players to find ways to expand supply through increased nut imports from Brazil.

