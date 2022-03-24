Automotive Fuel Supply System Market Is To Witness Exponential Growth by 2031

n automotive fuel supply system pumps, carries, filters and injects fuel in an internal combustion engine. These system are involved in every step of supplying the fuel from the fuel tank to the cylinder. A fuel supply system consists of a fuel filter, fuel tank, fuel rail, fuel pump, fuel pressure regulator, fuel pipe and injector or carburetor. Fuel from the tank is pumped into the fuel line by an electric fuel pump. The fuel passes through the fuel filter, either to the carburetor or to the fuel rail, via a fuel carrying pipe. From here, the carburetor or injector supplies fuel to the combustion chamber.

The automotive fuel supply system is a main component in a vehicle. It helps to maintain a proper fuel-air mixture according to the load conditions. This a major factor that contributes the automotive fuel supply system market. A well-designed fuel supply system can reduce the pollution simultaneously increases the efficiency of engine. Manufacturers and government bodies are emphasizing the development of advanced design of the fuel supply system due to the increased focus on reduction of pollution and rise in demand for high efficiency engines. This is one of the driver of the automotive fuel supply system market.

Automotive Fuel Supply System Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of vehicle type, the Automotive Fuel Supply System Market can be segmented into:

Passenger Car

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

On the base of sales channel, the Automotive Fuel Supply System Market can be segmented into:

OEM

Aftermarket

On the basis of components type, the Automotive Fuel Supply System Market can be segmented into:

Storage

Engine Control Units

Pressure Regulators

Fuel Pumps

Fuel Injectors

Throttle Position Sensor

Market Participants

Some of the market manufacturers identified in the Automotive Fuel Supply System market across the globe are:

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Delphi Automotive PLC

Keehin Corporation

Landi Renzo SPA

Magneti Marelli SPA

Magna International Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Standard Motor Products Inc.

TI Automotive

