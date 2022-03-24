Smart PPE Market is Anticipated to Rise at a Steady CAGR of Close to 6% During Forecast Period 2022-2032

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Smart PPE market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Smart PPE

The global smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market was valued at US$ ~2.9 Bn in 2019 and is projected to grow at a value CAGR of more than 15% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The smart PPE manufacturers are focusing on integrating digital technologies into the personal protective devices by installing smart sensors, using nanotechnology and intelligent materials to enhance the safety function in order to ensure people’s protection and physical comfort.

Owing to the emergence of innovative, high quality and cost-effective products, manufacturers are constantly focusing on research and development activities to develop new products that can be used in multiple end-use industries. On the back of these factors, manufacturers are adopting innovative strategies to increase their customer base which is driving the growth of smart PPE market. Owing to the multiple advantages of smart PPE devices, coupled with rapid digital advancements is foreseen to auger well over the forecast period, reveals Fact.MR.

Key Segments of Smart PPE Market

Fact.MR’s study on the smart PPE market offers information divided into three key segments-product types, end-use, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product Type

Protective Clothing

Head, Eye, and Face Protection

Protective Footwear

Hearing Protection

Respiratory Protection

Hand Protection

Others

End-Use

Oil and Gas

Construction

Firefighting

Manufacturing

Healthcare Facilities

Mining

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Smart PPE Market: Competitive Landscape

Players operating in global smart PPE have anchored their presence across prominent high potential regions due to increasing concerns towards worker safety in these region. Players have adopted targeted acquisition strategies and innovative product launches to meet increasing demand from end-use sectors across high potential regions.

Key players in the smart PPE market are focusing on product innovation and acquisition of regional players to establish their brand presence. For instance, in 2019, MSA Security completed the acquisition of Sierra Monitor Corporation, a leading provider of fixed gas and flame detection tools and solutions, and for Industrial Internet of Things that link and help protect high-value infrastructure properties. These will result in helping the company to accelerate its product innovation strategy by using cloud technology and wireless networking solutions.

Key Takeaways of Smart PPE Market

The global smart protective equipment market is estimated to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ ~8.9 Bn and is anticipated to expand 4X from 2019 through 2029

North America will remain the most prominent region across the projection period, accounting for more than 35% share of the global market during the forecast period 2019-2029

Multifunctional protective clothing is projected to exhibit market dominance with nearly 40% of the total market share

Firefighting Industry is anticipated to create maximum demand for smart personal protective equipment as manufacturers are integrating ICT services with smart PPE to prevent accidents

“The global smart personal protective equipment market is primarily driven by government initiatives about safety at the workplace. With stiff competition, the leading players are paving the way for product innovation to retain their position in the market.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

