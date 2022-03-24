The Best Obstetrician In Siliguri For Safe Pregnancy

Siliguri, India, 2022-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ — One of the most trusted gynecologists, IVF doctors, and obstetricians in Siliguri, Dr. Monika Agarwal, comes with a promising solution for female wellbeing.

Health complaints concerning the female reproductive system are not uncommon. Pregnancy complications can be a result of pre-existing health problems. On proper diagnosis, Dr. Monika Agarwal confirms what makes conceiving challenging.

A combination of factors can contribute to high-risk pregnancy. Later age, or under 20, obesity, underweight, hypertension, diabetes, structural problems in the cervix, uterus, heart disease, polycystic ovary syndrome, sexually transmitted diseases, thyroid disease, asthma, endometriosis, multiple pregnancies can make pregnancy complicated.

Consulting an obstetrician is, thus, of importance. An obstetrician is a specialist in antenatal care, high-risk pregnancy, childbirth, post-natal care. Since Dr. Monika Agarwal is an expert on gynaecology, obstetrics, fertility medication, and IVF treatment, patients get extensive assistance under one roof.

The doctor also provides preconception counseling, prenatal ultrasound, maternal care, In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), maternal diet chart. Different individuals require different types of clinical support.

With compassion attention to every woman, the doctor monitors patients’ health. Assured by what causes pregnancy difficulty, Dr. Monika Agarwal ensures suitable treatments. At the same time, patients can avail themselves of gynaecological emergency care offered by the doctor.

Help available with the ob-gyn involves menstrual issues, problem conceiving, hormonal disorders, extensive pregnancy care, high-risk pregnancy, laparoscopic surgery, et al.

Holding 14+ years of experience in the medical field, Dr. Monika Agarwal has solved health concerns in females with the utmost kindness. She has served 5000+ patients through appropriate diagnoses and responsive supervision.

Assistance from experts is of great value. To safeguard pregnancy against troubles, the significance of consulting an obstetrician is immense. The top gynecologist and obstetrician in Siliguri monitors, treats, and regulates complex pregnancies optimally.