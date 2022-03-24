Do you wish to enroll your child in one of the best nursery schools in Greater Noida?

Noida, India, 2022-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ — Your little one is all set to start school and ample options on your list still makes it a tough time for most parents. With every school’s nursery admission round the corner, it is stressful for every parent to make the best decision for their child’s education. Many parents are putting in extra efforts to not compromise with their child’s future as the positive influence of early education and the positive space on a child’s wellbeing can’t be elaborated. From browsing the best nursery schools in Greater Noida to referring their friends and peers to get a positive review, they have put immense hard work in choosing the best nursery schools in Greater Noida which are willing to help the child develop his/her full potential with child-friendly activities and active learning.

As it’s said that the growth and exponential progress of the child is reflected through the quality of the education system. Parents have changed their definition of ‘Best Nursery Schools’ in terms of reputation but rather the school which delivers high quality education, adjusting to every child’s background, and making the child’s first experience away from home and parents a bit more interesting. Parents need to keep certain factors in their mind to make their hustle a little carefree.

Parents select the best school for their children focusing on factors like annual school fees, extra-curricular activities, adaptive and friendly environment, evolving curriculum, distance from home, amenities and facilities. Parents are prioritizing these factors that match their penned down list. Many schools focus just on education without any purpose of making the child explore out of the book world. But few schools educate children with a purpose. They are providing children with a vast area to explore, with an ample number of co-curricular activities to complement the academic curriculum.

Here are some of the areas to research before making an important decision about choosing the best nursery schools in Greater Noida, for your children.

Safety

Without any doubt, this has to be the key deciding factor every parent looks into. It is important for the school to lay stress on safety spaces and follow every possible safety measure for children, entire school and the school buses equipped with CCTV cameras, children from every point of entry to exit guided by teachers and their helpers.

Cleanliness

When it comes to preschoolers, the cleanliness part can’t be compromised as this is where they are developing immunity. The clean classrooms don’t define the protocols of the school but also the hygiene levels maintained in washrooms and kitchens as well.

Teacher-child Ratio

Little children’s minds are like sponges. They absorb easily what’s happening around them. Every little task they indulge themselves in builds strong connections in their brain. Here’s where the Teacher-child ratio plays an important role in the initial stage of their development in an advanced and productive manner possible. Exceptional communicational skills are necessary to have in teachers to create a free space for children to learn and engage in every possible way and become compassionate individuals.

Amenities

The schools should have activity-based learning programs, child-friendly games, toddler pools, activity rooms, reading and storytelling rooms, sessions for children on topics such as Dental Hygiene, Etiquettes and manners. The sole purpose of the school holding activities for the children should always be organized to make learning engaging and exciting.

To ensure that your children enroll in the best nursery schools in Greater Noida available in your city, it’s every parent’s responsibility to make sure that their initial decisions are taken wisely, within every means, to provide their children the best of opportunities and resources.

The schools have an online portal where there is a help desk and contact information available on the website, where parents can reach out to school in case of any query. The whole admission process is explained offline, where the parents can select the timings as per mentioned on the website. Parents can download the school brochure for more insights.