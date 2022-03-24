VGOD Pod 1K Disposable Device in Jordan!

Amman, Jordan, 2022-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ — The VGOD POD 1K Disposable Pod Device has become the number one salt nicotine device in the world! Ten of your favorite VGOD flavors filled with American-made salt nic e-liquid. The POD 1K has a total of 1500 hits loaded with all the satisfaction you need. Our American-made vape juice is a worldwide favorite!

VGOD has manufactured E-Juice flavors for every occasion. The best vape juice that made our STIG PODS world-famous is shared with the POD 1K Device. A Middle Eastern favorite is our Cubano Tobacco line vape juice that is made for those who crave hints of rich creamy vanilla and smooth smoky tobacco notes. Our customers claim this is the best tobacco salt nic juice on the market. Also, our VGOD Bomb juice line was made for our customers who enjoy sweet-like flavors. Whatever flavor you choose, be sure to take a picture for Instagram and tag us so we can share your pictures on our main profile!

Our customers in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan are true believers in the VGOD Pod 1K! Fans from all over the country are ditching the traditional tobacco cigarettes and have been asking how to make the switch to an alternative, safer delivery method. Official VGOD products are now available in Jordanian cities such as Amman, Zarqa, Irbid, Ajloun, Aqaba, Madaba, and Jarash. Ask your local vape shop in Jordan about VGOD! All flavors for our customers in Jordan are available in 25mg nicotine. If the Pod 1K is not the device for you, we also sell our SaltNic Premium Labs salt nicotine vape juice in a 10ml bottle for you to fill your favorite refillable pod system! We appreciate all the support from our customers in Jordan.