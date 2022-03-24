Breakfast Restaurant Market Overview, Challenges and Growth Opportunities Analysis till 2028

San Jose, California , USA, Mar 24, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The Breakfast Restaurant Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global breakfast restaurant market size is expected to reach USD 49.82 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Million Insights. Growing health concerns upholds breakfast as an important meal of the day. This is leading to the huge adoption of breakfast by consumers in various countries like the U.S. and the U.K. In these regions, around 40% of restaurants offer breakfast menus, which led to the potential growth opportunity for the market.

Restaurants have observed that including a wide-ranging breakfast menu with its all-day availability acts as a growth-driving factor leading to increased revenues. The availability of a variety of drinks like fruit or vegetable juices & smoothies and freshly brewed coffee is also estimated to drive the market. Rapid globalization is also responsible for the growth of this market. Globalization has led to the migration of the workforce with different cultures creating a demand for regional foods.

The Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) segment contributed to the highest revenue share of 60% in 2020 owing to its increasing popularity of QSRs across the globe. It is also known as fast food hotels. The QSRs mainly focus on limited table service and fast food services, apart from takeaway options. They are mostly part of hotel chains like KFC, McDonald’s, and others.

List of Key Players of Breakfast Restaurant Market

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

Panera Bread Company

McDonald’s Corp.

Yum! Brands, Inc.

Burger King

Kimpton La Peer Hotel

Shake Shack, Inc.

Boston Market Corp.

Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Carrows

Denny’s

Breakfast Restaurant Market Report Highlights

North America dominated the global industry with a revenue share of more than 57% in 2020 due to the high purchasing power of consumers in the U.S. and Canada

As the North America market presents attractive opportunities for the consumer goods sector, it is projected to show considerable growth over the forecast period

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2021 to 2028

The growth of the APAC market can be credited to the rising number of breakfast hotels in countries like China and India

The quick-service category segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020. However, the fast casual category segment is expected to register the maximum CAGR from 2021 to 2028

The establishment of partnerships to undergo sustainable developments and new product launches are some of the strategies, which are expected to be utilized by industry participants for gaining a competitive edge

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will be the market size in 2028?

What are the growth opportunities of Breakfast Restaurant market in upcoming period?

What strategies are the market players adopting to ensure sustainability?

Which region or country driving the demand of Breakfast Restaurant market?

How and where market players should focus to gain maximum ROI?

