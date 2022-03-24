Combatting The Threat Of Your Business Secrets Being Sold On The Dark Web

United Kingdom, 2022-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ — You might know about the internet as an endless collection of websites, but there is a lot more to it. Deep Web is a part of the internet that’s meant to be hidden, including email clients, business applications, online banking – all the things meant to be protected by passwords. Your business also has an online presence in some capacity, whether through cloud-based platforms that facilitate remote work capabilities for your organisation or your company website.

Deeper within the deep web lies another subset: the Dark Web. A vibrant marketplace where anonymity is preserved and criminal activities thrive. Among the many prominent criminalities exists the trade of business secrets sold online on the Dark Web by hackers willing to sell critical business information to the highest bidder. Cybercriminals make millions off of selling information on the Dark Web – and you may be running the risk of being targetted by malpractitioners who want to leverage your business secrets for their financial gain.

Data Breaches Are An Expensive Threat

IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach Report 2021 has found that the average total cost of a data breach was US$4.24 million in 2021. This was the largest year-over-year increase in the cost in seven years, increasing from US$3.86 million in 2020. Depending on the size of your business and the data stolen, a data breach could land a crippling blow to your organisation. A data breach can result in severe downtime, financial blowback, scar your company’s reputation, and invite penalties and lawsuits.

Take Measures To Prevent Hackers From Compromising Your Business Before It Is Too Late

Iron Defense Security Dark Trace Scan is a comprehensive online Dark Web scan service that detects compromised credentials on the internet, Deep Web, and Dark Web. Identity thieves utilise the thriving marketplace on the Dark web to purchase and sell personal information. Your organisation can suffer a data breach without realising that any data has been stolen – until the time comes when malpractitioners who stole the data successfully sell it to parties that use it to damage your business.

If you have unknowingly become a victim of a data breach, implementing a thorough Dark Web scan will be crucial in helping you determine if any sensitive business information is being bought or sold on the Dark Web. If your business information is there, cybercriminals can use it to ruin your business.

Utilising our Dark Web Scan service to scour the deep recesses of the Dark Web can help you immediately identify whether you have suffered a critical data breach. Proactively determining whether your business data has been compromised can help you act fast and take the preemptive measures necessary to protect your business.

Ensuring Complete Protection For Your Business’ Critical Data Begins With A Comprehensive Dark Web Scan

For more information regarding our Dark Web Scan service, the role it can play in protecting your business from cybercriminals stealing information for the highest bidders, and to book a free consultation, call us today at +44 20 3300 0118.

