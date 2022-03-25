Active Damping Smartphone Case Market is Estimated to Flourish at by 2031

Active Damping Smartphone Case Market Forecast and CAGR

The global active damping smartphone case market is set to witness steady growth at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Presently, AD smartphone cases are high in demand because of the growing penetration of smartphone across the globe.

The key factor propelling the need for AD smartphone cases are higher repairing cost of damaged or cracked mobile phone screen. Customers are willing to spend on better quality phone cases having advanced features to guarantee of zero percentage or negligible damage to their smartphones.

What is Driving Demand for Active Damping Smartphone Case?

The market of smartphone cases is not only influenced by the customer specifications or requirements but also due to evolving lifestyle. Smartphone cases, customized or generic, often reflect a person’s cultural and social preference.

Active damping smartphone case is made on the principle of car airbags. When the smartphone is on free fall, the four arms of 3 cm buffer that are fitted in the edge of the case are come out and protect the smartphone to come into direct contact with the ground.

US and Canada Active Damping Smartphone Case Market Outlook

The demand for cell phones in the US is continuously increasing due to their productive, innovative, smart features and multi-functionality uses which is expected to fuel the mobile phone cover market in the US.

Also, the factors like social media trends, movies, quotes, television series, favorite personalities, etc. play an important role when it comes to selecting a protective case for a smartphone. There is a good opportunity for the key players to keep their products up to date and relevant to attract customers.

Key Segments

By Material

Silicon

Thermoplastics

Rubber

Metal

Other

By Distribution Channel

Online store

Retail outlets

Single brand store

Multi brand store

By Price Range

Premium

Medium

Low

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



