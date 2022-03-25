Butter Market is Set to Surge Significantly During 2031

According to the latest research by Fact.MR., the butter market is set to witness steady growth during the forecast period 2021-2031. The growing world population and mainly the emerging of the new middle-class population in the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa will offer high growth opportunities for the market.

What is Driving Demand for Butter?

Increasing demand for cooking ingredients from the foodservice industry and household consumers is the key driver of the global butter market. Besides, the increasing population across the globe is also fueling the demand for milk and butter products in both developed and developing economies.

According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the world population is expected to reach 9.7 billion in 2050 and could peak at nearly 11 billion around 2100. This growing population offers huge opportunities for the key players in the global butter market. The spread of retail chains in the developing regions of the world will secure the cooling chain and pave the way for the distribution of chilled products like butter. It will also lead to the spread of food and dairy brands to new markets.

Health-centric Innovations in Butter Offerings

Manufacturers are offering butter with the addition of healthy ingredients to differentiate their products as well as boost sales. These ingredients include garlic, curcumin, and other herbs that are perceived to provide health benefits. Growing per-capita income boosts spending power. Consumers prefer premium products such as organic butter and free-from dairy products. Moreover, consumers are aware of the benefits of healthy products and choose to purchase them despite high prices. This factor is expected to have a significant impact on the growth of the butter market. Many manufacturers offer premium class butter such as gluten-free butter, organic butter, clean label butter, less sodium butter, less saturated fat butter, and others.

The US and Canada Butter Market Outlook

North America is the second-largest market for premium quality butter market. The high health-aware consumer and high spending power of consumers on food and beverage products make it one of the prominent regions for the global butter market. Consumers in U.S. and Canada are the traditional consumer of cream butter, salted butter, clarified butter, and many others. However, in recent years, the demand for organic, plant-based, whipped is increasing dramatically in U.S. and Canada. The demand for healthy, organic, natural ingredients is increasing in both countries as consumers becoming more aware of the food ingredients. Besides, the new flavored butter products offered by manufacturers are gaining popularity among consumers in U.S., and Canada.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Butter?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers operating in the butter market are

Nestlé

Lactalis

Danone

Fonterra

FrieslandCampina

Dairy Farmers of America

Arla Foods

Yili Group

Saputo Inc.

Mengniu Dairy

Dean Foods

Unilever

DeutschesMilchkontor

Kraft Heinz

Meiji Holdings

SavenciaFromage& Dairy

Amul

Agropur

Schreiber Foods

Müller

Others

Key Segments

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Source

Dairy

Plant-based

By Form

Spreadable

Non-Spreadable

By End Use

Food Processing

Foodservice

Retail/Household

By Distribution Channel

Business to Business

Business to Consumer Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Online Retail



By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



Butter Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

