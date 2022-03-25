Bread Market is to Register Substantial Expansion by 2031

According to latest research by Fact.MR., bread market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for bread will witness steady recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run. It is expected that this market grows with significant CAGR.

What is Driving Demand for Bread?

Changing habits of consumers towards consumption of food, busy lifestyle, aiming to get healthy lifestyle & wellness, increasing disposable income of millennials are some major factors which have changed the eating lifestyle of consumers and shift it towards bakery food products & baked convenience food products. Frozen dough is the new attraction of consumers which has triggered the global market.

Shelf life & Various Production Technics Likely to Augment Bread Sales

Less shelf time of this products was the major problem that was being faced by consumers as well as manufacturers. To improve shelf life, to make better protein network in dough, to give better texture and crumb structure, to give more strength to dough various enzymes are being used.

Nowadays, Manufactures provide products having long shelf life, frozen dough, packaged and half backed products which have increased the popularity and sales. It has been observed that to meet the high demand of the various types of breads, to decrease the wastage of these products key players have made change in the traditional way of making breads and have started adopting new technics which ensure the long shelf life of breads to increase the sales of bread.

US and Canada Bread Market Outlook

US is the 2nd largest producer and consumer of the bread products. Variety of confectionary and conventional food products, more than 15+ types of breads due to wide applications of these products has increased the demand and consumption in US and Canada. Organic, gluten-free and healthy products are the main factor which drives this industry in the North America region.

It is the staple diet which has been used as a local cuisine. Some factors affecting the American bread market because high cost of raw material leads to high cost of final products, rising costs of transportation, energy and lower margins profits by plant bakers. Increasing number of aging people in the US & Canada demands for healthier bread products containing whole grain, fibre and omega 3 that drives this market.

Europe Demand Outlook for Bread

It is the daily diet of the consumers of the European countries. It is expected that Europe is the largest producer and consumer of this market globally. Report from the ‘federation of bankers Ltd’ on the topic of European bread market indicates that around 32 million tons of breads have been consumed in the EU 27 countries. Increasing trend of frozen dough has affected the global bread market because it is the alternative backed food product of the bread.

The European countries like UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Germany are the major contributors to the bread market where people mostly eat sandwiches, buns and burgers, etc. Key manufacturers of EU are focusing on developing innovative products that meet consumer preferences for non-GMO, gluten-free, and low-carb bakery products.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Bread?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of this markets are:

Panera Bread

Hindustan Unilever Limited

George Weston

Maple Leaf Foods

Angel Bakeries

Bakkersland

Finsbury Food Group

Associated British Foods

Lieken

Premier Foods Group Limited

Hostess Brands

Yamazaki Baking

Flowers Foods

Britannia Industries Ltd.

Canada Bread

Brace’s Bakery

Grupo Bimbo

Bakers Delight

Fuji Baking Group

Bonn Nutrients Private Limited

Harvest Gold Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Modern Food Industries

Kitty Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Perfect Bread Group of Companies

Others

