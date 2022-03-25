Aquaculture Algaepaste Market is to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2022 to 2031

According to the latest research by Transparency Market Research, the aquaculture algaepaste market is set to witness substantial growth during the forecast period 2021-2031. The demand for aquaculture algaepaste increasing as algae pastes are super-concentrated liquid microalgae feed for larval fish, shrimp, and bivalve shellfish.

What is Driving Demand for Aquaculture Algaepaste?

The algae are cultured by the batch system in mono-specific cultures. These batches are continuously monitored for quality control, and when they are in the log growth phase and are at their nutritional peak they are concentrated by high volume, continuous flow centrifuges.

Rising Seafood Consumption as a Rich Source of Protein

The consumption of aquaculture species such as fish, shrimps, prawns, and many others as part of the staple is increasing dramatically across the world. Consumers considering it as a sustainable source of food that has multiple health benefits.

Fish are a rich source of protein and are an easily available source of food. Besides, in many regions, it is consumed as a staple food in daily diet which creating a huge demand for fresh, canned and, frozen seafood products.

Which further leading to increased production of aquaculture across the world to meet the growing demand for seafood products.

Also, aquaculture is widely cultivated artificially in a small lake, ponds, tanks, etc. which fueling the demand for aquaculture feed including microalgae and algae paste. The demand is mainly increasing from Shrimp Hatchery, Finfish Hatchery, and Shellfish Hatchery across the world.

The US and Canada Aquaculture Algaepaste Market Outlook

According to Seafood Health Fact Organization, American consumers ate 16.1 pounds of seafood per capita in 2018.

According to Canadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance, Canadians eat finfish an average of 3.7 times per month, and the average shellfish consumption frequency is 1.9 times per month.

This is a huge amount of per capita seafood consumption which creating a huge demand for seafood manufacturers and aquaculture products. U.S. and Canada are one of the prominent regions in the global seafood consumption which fueling demand for aquaculture produces.

Demand for aquaculture algaepaste in U.S. and Canada markets will be led by highlighted manufacturers’ interest in increasing their market share in this industry.

Europe Demand Outlook for Aquaculture Algaepaste

Europe is one of the prominent regions in the global seafood market as the number of seafood consumers is widely increasing in this region. Besides, it one of the largest importer of microalgae in the world. Global microalgae production is mainly based on aquaculture cultivation which contributes the largest share in microalgae consumption. The demand for aquaculture food directly impacts the growth of aquaculture algaepaste.

The number of aquaculture producers in Europe is increasing owing to the increased demand for aquaculture produce. The demand is mainly driven by food processing, the foodservice industry, and household consumption of seafood. These factors are fueling the demand for aquaculture microalgae in Europe. The aquaculture microalgae market in Europe is expected to register significant growth in the foreseeable future.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Aquaculture Algaepaste?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers operating in the aquaculture algaepaste market include

Innovative Aquaculture

Phycom

Reed Mariculture

Brine Shrimp Direct

AlgaEnergy

Aliga microalgae

Neoalgae

BlueBioTech

Allmicroalgae

PhytoBloom

Aquatic Live Food

Reef Culture

Xiamen Jianghai Beihai Qunlin

Jiangmen Lvchuan

others

Key Segments

By Algae Species,

Tetraselmis

Isochrysis

Nannochloropsis

Pavlova

Others

By Application,

Shellfish Hatcheries

Finfish Hatcheries

Shrimp Hatcheries

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



