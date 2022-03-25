Cashews Market is Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2031 -end

Cashews Market Forecast and CAGR

According to latest research by Fact.MR., cashews market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for cashews will witness steady recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run. Increased demand from healthcare industry will mean optimistic growth opportunities in near future, moreover, sales of cashews in food and beverages will provide momentum to market growth.

What is Driving Demand for Cashews?

The ever-evolving end-user demand for food supplements that cater their health more is driving the demand for cashews in various industries. Food & beverages industry applications still at the pinnacle for cashew nut utilization and revenue generation making it a lucrative business.

Medical industry also utilizing cashew nuts for heart disease control, eye protection, blood disease prevention and weight loss. The skincare and cosmetics industry using cashews for manufacturing skin protection creams and hair shiners. Supplements industry utilizing it as flavor and dietary fiber.

Europe Demand Outlook for Cashews

The European market is observing a steady increase on the consumption of cashew nut over time. The market in recent time has been flooded with products containing cashews be it bread spreads or snacks, which has resulted in an overall increase in the consumption of cashews. The regional import increased by 5% in 2019 and the market trends suggests optimistic increase in the forecast period of 2021-2031.

The impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the growth of European cashew market was very subtle. As even in the last 6 months of 2020, the imports and consumption were almost twice that observed in the previous year. The demand is projected to be stable but some hindrances in the supply by producing nations may cast some fluctuations in import quantities.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Cashew?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of cashew nuts includes

  • Hormel Foods Corporation
  • Sahale Snacks Inc.
  • Sunshine Nut Co.
  • Snyder’s-Lance Inc.
  • Food to Live
  • Glenda’s Farmhouse
  • Feridies
  • Rancrisp
  • Woodstock Farms Manufacturing
  • Tong Garden Co.
  • Others

Key Segments

By Raw Material

  • Cashew nut
  • Cashew fruit

By Form

  • Roasted
  • Raw/ Dry
  • Fried
  • Whole
  • Halves
  • Crushed/ Powdered
  • Emulsion

By End-use Industry

  • Food & Beverages
    • Snacks
    • Convenience Food
    • Bakery/ Confectionery
    • Others
  • Foodservice
  • Household/ Retail
  • Others

By Distribution Channel

  • Business to Business
  • Business to Consumers
    • Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets
    • Convenience Stores
    • Departmental Stores
    • Specialty Stores
    • Online Retails

By Region

  • North America
    • US & Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil, Mexico, Others
  • Western Europe
    • EU5
    • Nordics
    • Benelux
  • Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
    • Greater China
    • India
    • ASEAN
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Other Middle East
    • North Africa
    • South Africa
    • Other Africa

Cashew Market Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

