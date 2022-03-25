Cashews Market is Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2031 -end

Cashews Market Forecast and CAGR

According to latest research by Fact.MR., cashews market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for cashews will witness steady recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run. Increased demand from healthcare industry will mean optimistic growth opportunities in near future, moreover, sales of cashews in food and beverages will provide momentum to market growth.

What is Driving Demand for Cashews?

The ever-evolving end-user demand for food supplements that cater their health more is driving the demand for cashews in various industries. Food & beverages industry applications still at the pinnacle for cashew nut utilization and revenue generation making it a lucrative business.

Medical industry also utilizing cashew nuts for heart disease control, eye protection, blood disease prevention and weight loss. The skincare and cosmetics industry using cashews for manufacturing skin protection creams and hair shiners. Supplements industry utilizing it as flavor and dietary fiber.

Europe Demand Outlook for Cashews

The European market is observing a steady increase on the consumption of cashew nut over time. The market in recent time has been flooded with products containing cashews be it bread spreads or snacks, which has resulted in an overall increase in the consumption of cashews. The regional import increased by 5% in 2019 and the market trends suggests optimistic increase in the forecast period of 2021-2031.

The impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the growth of European cashew market was very subtle. As even in the last 6 months of 2020, the imports and consumption were almost twice that observed in the previous year. The demand is projected to be stable but some hindrances in the supply by producing nations may cast some fluctuations in import quantities.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Cashew?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of cashew nuts includes

Hormel Foods Corporation

Sahale Snacks Inc.

Sunshine Nut Co.

Snyder’s-Lance Inc.

Food to Live

Glenda’s Farmhouse

Feridies

Rancrisp

Woodstock Farms Manufacturing

Tong Garden Co.

Others

Key Segments

By Raw Material

Cashew nut

Cashew fruit

By Form

Roasted

Raw/ Dry

Fried

Whole

Halves

Crushed/ Powdered

Emulsion

By End-use Industry

Food & Beverages Snacks Convenience Food Bakery/ Confectionery Others

Foodservice

Household/ Retail

Others

By Distribution Channel

Business to Business

Business to Consumers Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Departmental Stores Specialty Stores Online Retails



By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



Cashew Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

