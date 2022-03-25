Fishing Rods Market Is To See Incredible Growth During By 2031

The fishing rods market size is poised to expand at a value CAGR of 4.5%, and is expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 1.5 Bn during the forecast duration of 2020-2030. By rod type, spinning rods are foreseen to grow 1.7X than flying rods in 2020. On the other hand, casing rods will account for 18% of overall market share in 2020.

Rising participation in fishing competitions and support for recreational fishing initiatives from governments of various countries are expected to drive the expansion of the fishing rods market size over the coming years. Development of offshore wind projects in deep water, which poses low intervention with fishing activities and recreational boating, have been enabling higher fishing performance for anglers. Rise in offshore wind farm projects will continue to benefit the sales of fishing rods.

Key Segments of Fishing Rods Market

Fact.MR’s study on the fishing rods market offers information divided into five key segments-rod type, rod weight, flex type, sales channel, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

