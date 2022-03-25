Drone Motor Market Is To Record Sturdy Growth by 2031

The global drone motors market is estimated to expand ~12X from its current value during the forecast period 2020-2030. However, the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on the drone motors market as the companies have ceased their operations owing to the shortage of raw materials and drone motor controller circuit systems which are primarily imported from China.

Although the drones are being deployed to monitor people amid lockdowns, sales of drone motors are declining as production units are shutting in several countries.

As a result, the demand for drones across the world has contracted due to the COVID-19 crisis, resulting in the declining sales of drone motors. In the long term however, the global drone motor market is foreseen to surpass a market valuation of US$~ 7.3 Bn by the end of the forecast period and poised to grow at a prolific CAGR of 28.4%.

Key Segments of the Drone Motor Market

Fact.MR’s study on the drone motor market offers information divided into four important segments-coverage patterns, source, range, and regional analysis. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

By Drone Type : Fixed Wing Multi-Rotor Single-Rotor Fixed-Wing Hybrid

By Motor Type : Brushless DC Motor Brushless DC Motor

By Power : < 50W 50W to 200W > 200W

By Drone Category : Commercial Consumer

By Sales Channel : OEM Aftermarket

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

