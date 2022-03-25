Pea Fiber Market Is To Developing Rapidly by 2031

The global pea fiber market is poised to expand at a CAGR of nearly 8% between 2020 and 2030, attributed to rising demand for meat substitute products in established markets such as North America and Europe. Additionally, a rise in the gluten-free cohort has augmented demand of dietary fiber products in the market. Pea fiber in the pet food industry, notably pea fiber in dog food has been emerging as a significant pea fiber product. The COVID-19 pandemic is poised to have a negligible impact as key manufacturers have adequate inventory at their disposal, thus making it easier to cater to market demand.

Based on the previous projections, market value for the pea fiber market was estimated to reach around US$ 18 Mn in 2020. However, with the COVID-19 outbreak, the year-on-year market growth is projected to plunge to around 5% in 2020. Q1 is expected to bear a significant brunt of the pandemic. The market is expected to become more stable by the end of the third quarter. Joint efforts made by players to expand their production capacity will benefit market growth in the long run.

Pea fiber market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of pea fiber market on the basis of type, source, application, and grade across 6 regions.

By Type : Inner Fiber Outer Fiber

By Source : Organic Conventional

By Application : Bakery Vegan Meat Substitute Soups & Sauces Beverages Animal Foods Other Application

By Grade : Food Grade Feed Grade

By Regions : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia and Oceania MEA



