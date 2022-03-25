Cutting Balloon Catheters For Coronary Artery Disease Is Set To Increase At A CAGR Of 3% Across The Assessment Period Of 2021 To 2031

As per latest industry analysis published by Fact.MR, the global cutting balloon catheter market reached a valuation of around US$ 180 Mn in 2020, which amounts to around 5% share of the overall balloon catherization market. Sales of cutting balloon catheters are slated to accelerate at a steady CAGR of 4% to top US$ 260 Mn by 2031. Demand for drug delivery cutting balloon catheters for coronary artery disease is set to increase at a CAGR of 3% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global cutting balloon catheter as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable insights to our clients regarding the cutting balloon catheter. For enhancing readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview about the cutting balloon catheter and its classification.

Prominent Key players of the cutting balloon catheter market survey report:

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Terumo Corporation
  • Medtronic Plc.
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG
  • Cordis Corporation
  • Cook Medical Inc.
  • MicroPort Scientific Corporation
  • Cardionovum GmbH
  • Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd
  • Hexacath

Key Segments Covered in Cutting Balloon Catheter Industry Research

  • Indication

    • Cutting Balloon Catheters for Coronary Artery Disease
    • Cutting Balloon Catheters for Peripheral Vascular Disease

  • Raw Material

    • Polyurethane Cutting Balloon Catheters
    • Nylon Cutting Balloon Catheters
    • Others

  • End User

    • Cutting Balloon Catheters for Hospitals
    • Cutting Balloon Catheters for Ambulatory Surgical Centers
    • Cutting Balloon Catheters for Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

