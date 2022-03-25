E-Commerce Toys and Baby Products Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast Report till 2028

San Jose, California , USA, Mar 25, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The E-Commerce Toys and Baby Products Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global e-commerce toys and baby products market size is expected to reach USD 375.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth can be attributed to the growing demand for baby care products from developed and emerging economies. The industry is escalating as a result of various causes, including the resurgence of conventional toys, parents’ augmented interest in green toys, and rising awareness regarding the intellectual benefits of building toys. Additionally, manufacturers of these products are dynamically shifting their product offerings by retailing products through e-commerce platforms, such as eBay, Walmart Online, and Amazon, coupled with the introduction of e-stores.

Moreover, online platforms are developed as a cost-effective and viable alternative to physical sales and marketing, which is positively contributing to the market growth. Change in lifestyle and rising per capita income in the emerging nations are resulting in an up surge in the demand for these baby items on e-commerce platforms. Additionally, pioneering toys and activities have become the newest method to pass the time as children occupy extra time indoors at home. All these factors are expected to drive the market in the coming years.

The strollers type segment is projected to witness decent growth over the forecast period. This growth is credited to the accumulative demand for these products in developed nations such as the U.K. and the U.S. Besides, stringent government regulations on the safety standards of these strollers have gained eminence amongst customers. Europe is anticipated to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The reduced rates of these baby products on e-commerce platforms are appealing to shoppers to choose them over in-store purchases in this region. The toys and products for infants segment sales contribute more to this market growth in Europe.

E-Commerce Toys and Baby Products Market Report Highlights

North America is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028 owing to the growing demand for strollers and car seats from developed nations such as the U.S.

The toys and products for infants type segment held the largest revenue share of over 90.0% in 2020 owing to the rising demand for these products from developing regions

Asia Pacific dominated the market with a revenue share of over 45.0% in 2020 owing to the rising demand for baby products as a result of the growing awareness regarding child hygiene in this region

E-commerce Toys & Baby Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America U.S.

Europe Germany U.K. France

Asia Pacific China Japan

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa South Africa



