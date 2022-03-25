Aerosol Cans Market To Witness Heightened Revenue Growth In Next Decade : FactMR

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth. The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Reciprocating Pumps. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Reciprocating Pumps Market across various industries and regions.

Top companies operating in the reciprocating pumps market are focusing on expanding their global footprint by opening new facilities and entering into partnerships with regional players. Flowserve Corporation, one of the leading companies in reciprocating pumps market, received an order worth $80 million to supply pumps and ebulators for Hengli Integrated Refining Complex Project in China.

This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

Market Segmentation The reciprocating pumps market is segmented on the basis of type, flow rate, and end-use industry. The key segments are further divided into sub-segments to provide better understanding of the reciprocating pumps market. Based on the type, the reciprocating pumps market is segmented into Piston, Plunger, and Diaphragm pumps. On the basis of flow rate, the market segmentation includes Up to 100 m³/h, 100 – 300 m³/h, 300 – 800 m³/h, and Above 800 m³/h. in terms of end-use industry, the reciprocating pumps market is segmented into Water Treatment, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, and Others. Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2396 Competitive Landscape The report on the reciprocating pumps market provides detailed profiles of the key players in the market along with the information on their market share. The study also includes a dashboard view of the leading players in the reciprocating pumps market. SWOT analysis, new developments, product portfolio, business strategies, of the leading players are also provided in the report on reciprocating pumps market. Grundfos has opened a new facility in Florida, US. The company plans to serve water and wastewater industry with its leading solutions. The new facility in Florida will be a distribution hub for the company providing water and wastewater pumps, controls, and other accessories. Xylem Inc. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ministry of Water, Irrigation, and Energy in Ethiopia to help advance water security. Wilden®, a part of Pump Solutions Group has launched a new V150 13mm (1/2”) velocity series pump. The pump is also available in 6mm (1/4”) size featuring a bore-seal design, eliminating leakage problem resulting from torque decay. Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2396 Asia Pacific Largest Market for Reciprocating Pumps Market, followed by North America The demand for reciprocating pumps is likely to grow significantly in the APEJ region, with total sales expected to surpass US$ 1,000 million by the end of 2018. China and India are among the most attractive markets for reciprocating pumps in APEJ. Reciprocating pump sales in APEJ are likely to benefit from macroeconomic trends, notably growing investment in energy generation. The Government of India is adopting several policies to meet the increasing demand for oil and gas in the country. The gas pipeline infrastructure is also growing with the rise in manufacturing units and facilities in India. With the government allowing 100% FDI in natural gas, refineries, and petroleum products, foreign investors have started investing in refineries and petrochemicals projects in India. Macroeconomic trends are also impacting market growth in the Americas. The growing demand from offshore and onshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico is creating opportunities for reciprocating pump industry. Moreover, growing emphasis on developing unconventional resources in the US and Canada is driving the demand for oil and gas pumps including reciprocating pumps in North America. The demand for plunger pumps is increasing in oilfield applications, especially, in petroleum transfer operations, in secondary and tertiary injection wells, and at refineries.

