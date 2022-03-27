Top 4 Vendors Account for Over 30% Share of the SAP Cloud Platform Services Market – Fact.MR Survey

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The global SAP cloud platform services market is estimated at USD 443 Million in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 7,000 Million by 2032, growing at an exciting CAGR of 31% during 2022-2032.

Report Attributes Details Market Size Value in 2021A USD 340 Million Market Value Estimated in 2022E USD 443 Million Market Value Forecast in 2032F USD 7,000 Million

Global SAP Cloud Platform Services Market by Category

By Service Type : Strategy & Consulting Services Proof of Concept (PoC) Services Migration Services Integration Services System Conversion Services

By Enterprise Size : Small and Medium Scale Enterprises Large Scale Enterprises

By End Use Industry : BFSI Industry Consumer Goods & Retail Industry Energy & Utility Industry Government Industry Media & Entertainment Industry IT & Telecom Industry Manufacturing Industry Healthcare Industry Others



Competitive Landscape: Top companies in SAP Cloud Platform Services Market

Fact.MR profiled the following key cloud platform services manufacturers in its report are SAP SE, Accenture Plc., Wipro Limited, Infosys Limited, Capgemini SE, Atos SE, DXC Technology, HCL Technologies, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp and Tata Consultancy Services Limited. Key manufacturers are constantly innovating product designs to meet the modern day challenges pertaining to components placement in the engine environment.

For instance,

On January 27, 2021 , SAP SE launched software and service package called “Rise with SAP”, a new collection of service and software, to assist customers with cloud migration and digital transformation initiatives.

, launched software and service package called “Rise with SAP”, a new collection of service and software, to assist customers with cloud migration and digital transformation initiatives. On February 16, 2021, Accenture acquired Edenhouse, an on-premises and SAP cloud software consulting partner in the UK. This acquisition will help the Accenture to expand the SAP services in UK Market.

Few Takeaways Highlighted in the Report

End users of SAP cloud platform services continue to showcase higher preference for strategy and consulting services; POC (Proof of Concept) service likely to gain high traction

Small and medium enterprises to pave potential growth avenues for SAP cloud platform services vendors worldwide; large enterprises showcase a steadily growing inclination towards cloud services

IT and telecom industry account for a higher share of the SAP cloud platform services market in 2017 followed by BFSI sector

Consumer goods & retail and manufacturing sectors to showcase increasing preference in SAP cloud platform services in 2018

United States to remain an attractive market for SAP cloud platform services accounting for over 30% revenue share of the overall market in 2017

