What are Key Challenges Faced by Concrete Mixer Market Stakeholders – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

According to a new study of Fact.MR, revenues from the concrete mixer market were in excess of 126,800 units in 2018, and are estimated to record a 4% Y-o-Y growth in 2019. Myriad factors influence dynamics of the concrete mixer industry, which range from the customer requirement for equipment with high technical standards and convenient portability, to tightened environmental standards apropos of emissions and recycling of materials.

The study opines that in-transit mixers remain the preferred category among end-users, in light of their ability to both mix and transport concrete around a construction site, particularly in case of remote locations and sites that are far from concrete plants. The deprivation of clotting, and prevention of concrete balling effect, are key benefits associated with in-transit concrete mixers that continue to sustain their sales. On the contrary, sales of trailer concrete mixers are expected to remain low, tugged by their higher operating and maintenance costs, along with relatively less efficient maneuverability.

What are Key Growth Determinants of the Concrete Mixer Market?

Emphasis on cost-effectiveness and ergonomics vis-à-vis safety has grown unabated in the construction equipment industry, leading to the development of new generation concrete truck mixer that facilitate end-users realize smooth handling, low cleaning cost, and higher payload.

The concept of innovative accessories has propelled developments that enable flexible installations of attachment parts, thereby increasing the operational efficiency of concrete mixers, and in turn complementing their sales.

Connected technologies have already permeated the banks of the construction equipment industry, and recent years have witnessed the development of IoT-enabled and GPS-powered concrete mixers. Higher fuel efficiency, smart operations, and lower cost of ownership, are key features that have been advocating the effectiveness of smart concrete mixers recently.

Concrete mixer developments and sales are also significantly undergird by rising customer requirement for higher technical standards, and fast navigation & movement ability of these equipment around construction sites.

The trend of self-loading concrete mixer has a significant contribution to Gains from the concrete mixer market, in light of their application versatility, optimal productivity and reliability. Key attributes of self-loading concrete mixer that attract end-user interest include low cost of operation as well as the product, self-loaded water supply, and elimination of the requirement for transporting prepared concrete mixture.

Portable Concrete Mixers Sales Surge with Uptake of Efficient Solutions for Small Batches

The report finds that the number of projects that call for greater concrete volume, which is difficult to produce using paddle mixers, has witnessed a notable rise, which has created the demand for portable concrete mixers as a consequence. Portable variants continue to account for over 7 in 10 units of concrete mixers sold worldwide, upheld by their ability to efficiently blend water and concrete, and consistently deliver the mixture as per requirement.

Construction equipment manufacturers have been directing their efforts toward research activities in the concrete industry, in a bid to develop products that offer capabilities that are a combination of drum mixers and paddle mixers. This coupled with the focus on the development of concrete mixers with lightweight, time-effective, and self-contained, characteristics have resulted in the development of high-performance portable concrete mixers, thereby favoring the market growth.

Attractiveness of APEJ for Concrete Mixer Manufacturers Remains Intact

The study opines that the lucrativeness of APEJ for stakeholders in the concrete mixer market is here to stay, as governments in the region continue to play a vital role as a facilitator via favorable regulations and policies. Resurgent growth in construction activities, along with growing government investments in the infrastructure development, continue to complement growth of the concrete mixer market in APEJ.

The concrete mixer industry is currently witnessing the introduction of new-generation truck mixers, underpinned by the buzz phrase “more innovation, more benefits” among leading stakeholders. While the emphasis is being placed on cost-effectiveness, ergonomics, and safety, greater customer benefits are realized in superior handling, low cleaning cost, and higher payload. These innovative products allow safe and flexible installation of attachment parts and accessories, with the requirements met in effective & convenient positioning chutes, holders, and toolboxes.

This Fact.MR study also offer a long-term perspective of the concrete mixer market for the period between 2019 and 2027. According to the study, the concrete mixer market is estimated to record a CAGR of over 4% through 2027.

